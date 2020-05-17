8th Street Road Improvement Project, Avenue D to Avenue C
What’s new: As part of the reconstruction of 8th Street, Yuma County will be conducting the following work:
Full reconstruction of an urban road section [approx. 4,600 lineal feet] consisting of five lanes, two lanes in each direction and a central turning lane; mill and overlay intersection of Avenue C & 8th Street.; installation of new storm drain pipe, manholes, and catch basins; installation of new pavement section, curb and gutter, sidewalk, exposed aggregate concrete, driveways, sidewalk ramps, pavement markings and signage; construction of two storm water detention basins, including pump station and storm sewer force mains, and outlet structures; installation of new street lighting and miscellaneous items.
Master schedule: Contractor mobilized May 20, 2019. Work expected to be completed by May 2020. For the first phase of work, contractor is expected to conduct work on north side of roadway, including street lights, conduit, street lights, roadway excavation, new storm drain system, new storm sewer force main, curb and gutter, sidewalk , driveways and miscellaneous items.
Weekly schedule: 05/18/2020 to 05/22/2020: Contractor will be working on completing punchlist items. Lane closure will be in effect as the work is taking place.
Somerton Ave. & Co. 14th Street traffic signal
What’s new: Yuma County will be removing the existing flashers at Co. 14th Street and install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Somerton Avenue & Co. 14th Street, the work will also include a new conduit run from Co. 13-1/2 St., new vertical curb and gutter, new pavement, striping, signage, street lighting and miscellaneous work.
Master schedule: Contractor expected to mobilize on Oct. 14, 2019. Work expected to be completed by May 2020.
Upcoming two week schedule: 05/18/2020 to 05/22/2020: New traffic signal is operation as of May 14, 2020.
Advanced warning signs and message boards are in place. All drivers are encouraged to pay attention to new intersection operation.
Martinez Lake Road / CIP 1.1701 Red Cloud Mine Road
What’s new: Contractor expected to start construction activities on March 30, 2020. Possible traffic delays starting April 6, 2020.
General description: Work is located in the Martinez Lake area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Road from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Road will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Road and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
• Construction start date: Feb. 5, 2020
• Estimated completion date: April 2021
• Bid award: Jan. 30, 2020
• Project contractor: Intermountain West Construction Company
• Construction cost: $18,327,659.30
Master schedule: Martinez Lake Road/ Red Cloud Mine Road:
Weekday lane closure on Martinez Lake Road and Red Cloud Mine Road with flaggers and pilot car operations starting April 1, 2020, between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Expect 15-20 minute delay.
Avenue B: County 16th Street to County 18th Street Intersection Improvements Project, CIP No. 1.0702
What’s new: As part of the reconstruction of Avenue B, Yuma County will be widening five intersections along Avenue B to provide left and right run lanes from Avenue B, the intersections to be improved are: Co. 16th St, Co. 16-1/2 St, Co. 17th St, Co. 17-1/2 St & Co. 18th St.
The work includes grading, mill and overlay pavement, installation of new pavement, and curb and gutter, pavement marking and signage, and minor traffic signal work at Co. 16th St.
Master schedule: Contractor expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work, contractor is expected to commence work at Co. 18th St and Avenue B and move north to work at each intersection.
Weekly schedule:
Century Link: 05/18/2020 to 05/22/2020: Century Link will be relocating their facilities onto the new APS poles on the east side of the road and abandon and remove all existing wood poles along west side of road. Century Links expects to complete all relocations by July/2020.
City of Somerton: 05/18/2020 to 05/22/2020: City of Somerton completed new waterline at the intersection of Co. 16th St and Avenue B
Highway 95 and Engler Avenue Intersection Improvements Project, CIP No. 1.9915(D)
What’s new: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Engler Avenue and Highway 95, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes installation of new pavement, turn lanes, raised median, curb and gutter, ADA ramps and driveways, installation of new traffic signal, installation of new street lighting, pavement marking and signage.
Master schedule: Contractor expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work, contractor is expected to commence work on south side of intersection.
Weekly schedule:
APS: 05/18/2020 to 05/22/2020: APS will be relocating existing poles at southwest and northwest corner of intersection. Once relocations are completed, contractor will commence with new roadway improvements.
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled (05/18/20-05/22/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: North half West Co 11th St to West Co 13th St between South Ave D ½ to S Ave H
• Route 2: South Ave A to South Ave 2E between East Co 19th St to West Co 15th St
• Route 3: East of South Ave 32E to South Ave 35E between East Co 7th St North to East Co 5th St
• Route 4: East of Ave. 39E to Ave 45E between East Co 5th St & North to East Co 3rd St
WORK ZONE:
(5/19/20 - 5/20/20)
• Sidewalk repair - 11805 Fortuna Road
(5/21/20 - 5/22/20)
• Sidewalk repair - 11525 S. Fortuna Road
(5/18/20)
• Guardrail Repair - Ave. 4E & Hwy 95
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled (05/25/20-05/29/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• South Ave H between Co 16th St and Co 18th St
• Co 18th St between Ave H to Somerton Ave
• Cesar Chavez between Co 18th St to Co 17th St
• Co 17th St between Cesar Chavez Ave to South Hwy 95
Route 2:
• South Ave B to Ave 2E between Co 18th St to Co 15th St
Route 3:
• Co 9th St from Ave 20E to Ave 21E
• South Ave 21E from East Co 9th St to East Co 7th St
• Co 9th St from Ave 21E to Ave 24E
Route 4:
• South Ave 40E to Ave 45E between East Co 8th St to East Co 3rd St
Sigh shop and signal maintenance work scheduled (05/18/20-05/22/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 2:
• Co 9½ St to West main canal
• Laguna Dam Rd from Araby Rd to South Ave 9E
• Ave 10E to Ave 14½E from N Frontage Rd to 24th St
• Fortuna Rd
• Co 10th St
• Foothills Blvd to Ave 15E from Co 14th St to S Frontage Rd
• Ave 10E to Foothills Blvd from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• Ave 12E
• Adair Park Rd
• Martinez Lake Rd
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Ave B & 5th St
• Somerton Ave & Co 18th St
• Ave D & Co 11th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St
WORK ZONE:
Sign shop and signal maintenance work scheduled (05/25/20-05/29/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 to Ave B from Co 19th St to Co 15th St
• Co 15th St to Co 1st St from Ave H to Ave B
• Ave B to Ave 5E from Co 21st St to Co 12th St
• Pacific Ave to Araby Rd from 14th St
Route 3:
• Co 3rd St to Hwy 80 from Hwy 95 to Ave 29E
• Co 6th St to Co 14th St from Ave 29E to Ave 36E
• Co 4th St to Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 45E
• Co 2nd St to Hwy 80 from Ave 45E to Ave 52E
• Dateland Ave to 64E, Paloma Rd, Hyder Rd
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 15th St
• Fortuna Rd & 35th Pl
• Ave G & Hwy 95
• Foothills Blve & 48th St
• W Brooks & Cesar Chavez