Martinez Lake Road / CIP 1.1701 Red Cloud Mine Road
What’s new: Contractor started construction activities on March 30, 2020. Currently four box culverts are under various phases of construction. Contractor to start grading work on Red Cloud Mine Road starting week of July 19. Contractor will commence grading operations on Martinez Lake Road starting week of Aug. 9. Flagger and pilot car operations will be in effect during grading operations. Speed limit reduced to 25 mph on Martinez Lake Road and will be strictly enforced by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
General description: Work is located in the Martinez Lake Area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Road from the Rural/Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Road will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Road and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
• Construction start date: Feb. 5, 2020
• Estimated completion date: April 2021
• Bid award: Jan. 30, 2020
• Project contractor: Intermountain West Construction Company
• Construction cost: $18,327,659.30
Master schedule: Martinez Lake Road/ Red Cloud Mine Road:
Weekday lane closure on Martinez Lake Road and Red Cloud Mine Road with flaggers and pilot car operations starting July 19, between 3 a.m. and 5 p.m. Expect 15-20 minute delay.
Avenue B: County 16th Sreet to County 18th Street Intersection Improvements Project, CIP NO. 1.0702
What’s new: As part of the reconstruction of Avenue B, Yuma County will be widening five intersections along Avenue B to provide left and right run lanes from Avenue B, the intersections to be improved are: Co. 16th St., Co. 16-1/2 St., Co. 17th St., Co. 17-1/2 St. & Co. 18th St.
The work includes grading, mill and overlay pavement, installation of new pavement, and curb and gutter, pavement marking and signage, and minor traffic signal work at Co. 16th St.
Master schedule: Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC is expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work, contractor is expected to commence work at Co. 18th St. and Avenue B and move north to work at each intersection.
Weekly schedule:
Century Link: 06/29/2020 to 07/03/2020: Century Link will be relocating their facilities onto the new APS poles on the east side of the road and abandon and remove all existing wood poles along west side of road. Century Links expects to complete all relocations by July/2020.
APS: APS will be relocating three (1) steel poles at northeast corner of intersection.
City of Somerton: City of Somerton completed new waterline at the intersection of Co. 16th St and Avenue B
Road closures: Road is open to vehicular traffic with one lanes of travel in each direction. Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Highway 95 and Engler Avenue Intersection Improvements Project, CIP NO. 1.9915(D)
What’s new: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Engler Avenue and Highway 95, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes installation of new pavement, turn lanes, raised median, curb and gutter, ADA ramps and driveways, installation of new traffic signal, installation of new street lighting, pavement marking and signage.
Master schedule: Contractor expected to mobilize on Monday. For the first phase of work, contractor is expected to commence work on south side of intersection.
Weekly schedule:
APS & Century Link: 06/29/2020 to 07/03/2020: APS, Century Link & Spectrum will be relocating existing poles and pedestals at southwest and northwest corner of intersection. Once relocations are completed, contractor will commence with new roadway improvements.
Road closures: Road is open to vehicular traffic with two lanes of travel in each direction. Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Utility work: 06/22/2020 thru 07/10/2020: Avenue C, between Highway 95 & Co. 16th St. USBR will be closing Avenue C in order to install new facilities. Detour will be through Co. 15th St. & Avenue B.
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled (06/29/20-07/03/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: West Co 17th St to West Co 20th St between Ave J to Ave F
South Cesar Chavez Ave
• Route 3: Ave 16E to Ave 19E between Co 5th St to Ave 17 to Terminus
Ave 20E to Ave 24E between Co 10th St to Co 7th St
Ave 22E to Ave 26E between Co 10th St to Hwy 80
WORK ZONE:
• (6/29/20) Guardrail repair – Airport Loop
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled (07/06/20-07/10/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: W Co 11th St to W Co 14th St between Ave H to Ave E
• Route 2: W Co 15th St to W Co 19th St between Ave B and S Ave 2E
• Route 3: Ave 29E to Ave 35E between Co 11th St to Co 8th St
• Ave 36E to Ave 38E between Co th St to Co 4th St
WORK ZONE:
• (07/06/20) Guardrail repair – Yuma County Water Users at Ave G and Co 13th St
Sign shop and signal maintenance work scheduled (06/29/20-07/03/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 2:
• Co 9-1/2 St to West main canal
• Laguna Dam Rd from Araby Rd to Ave 9E
• Ave 10E to Ave 14½E from N Frontage Rd to 24th St
• Fortuna Drive
• Co 10th St
• Foothills Blvd to Ave 15E from Co 14th St to S Frontage Rd
• Ave 10E to Foothills Blvd from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• Ave 12E
• Adair Park Rd
• Martinez Lake Rd
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Archibald & Urtuzu
• Main & Urtuzuastegui
• Ave 4E & Co 14th St
• Hwy 95 & Cocopah
WORK ZONE:
Sign shop and signal maintenance work scheduled (07/06/20-07/10/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 2:
• Co 3rd St to Hwy 80 from Hwy 9 to Ave 29E
• Co 6th St to Co 14th St from Ave 29 E o Ave 36E
• Co 4th St to Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 45E
• Co 2nd St to Hwy 80 from Ave 45E to Ave 52E
• Dateland Ave 64E, Paloma Rd, Hyder Rd
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 to Ave B from Co 19th St to Co 15th St
• Co 15th St to Co 1st St from Ave H to Ave B
• Ave B to Ave 5E from Co 21st St to Co 1th St
• Pacific Ave to Araby Rd from 14th St
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Archibald & Urtuzuastegui
• Main & Urtuzuastegui
• Ave 4E & Co 14th St
• Hwy 95 & Cocopah
WORK ZONE:
• (07/06/20) Guardrail repair – Yuma County Water Users at Ave G and Co 13th St