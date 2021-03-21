By Yuma County
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / CIP 1.1701 RED CLOUD MINE RD
Work is located in the Martinez Lake Area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Rd from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Rd will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Rd and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
• Estimated Completion Date June 2021
Master Schedule:
Earthwork operations on Red Cloud Mine Road completed. Earthwork started on Martinez Lake road. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
Road has been restricted to one lane of traffic, Traffic signal is now in place. Please follow all traffic control devices. Delays to be expected.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, CIP NO. 1.1505.
What’s New:
Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
03/22/2021 to 03/26/2021: Contractor to complete installation of new solar signal equipment, including enhanced stop signs, speed radar signs by 03/16/21. Due to chip seal road maintenance, remainder of road improvements scheduled to be completed by 04/16/21.
Road Closures:
No road closures are scheduled at this time.
COUNTY 15TH ST – AVENUE A INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT CIP NO. 1.9915E
What’s New:
A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Co. 15th Street & Avenue A, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Install Traffic Signals, Street Lights and Traffic Signal Equipment, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Remove, replace underground siphon with 36” Diameter C-905 pipe, minor irrigation canal modifications to accommodate new longer underground siphon, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Sawcut and remove pavement, minor earthwork and grading.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday November 23,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing irrigation siphon, removing existing pavement and grade roadway for new road improvements. During second phase of work, contractor will be installing new traffic signal poles, widening intersection and completing intersection reconstruction.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction:
03/22/2021 to 03/26/2021: Signal expected to be activated by 03/25/21
Road Closures:
03/22/2021 to 03/26/2021: No road closures expected during this period. Intersection to remain a 4- way stop until signal operational.
YUMA & MOHAWK SPRING 2021 CHIP SEAL PROGRAM. CIP NO. 1.1201
What’s New:
Yuma County to conduct road maintenance on multiple roads in the Yuma and Mohawk area. Approximately 31 miles of roadway will receive a chip seal, fog seal & new striping, the roads include the following locations
Master Schedule:
Contractor expected to mobilize by March 22, 2021.Work is expected to be completed by May 31,2021.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
03/22/2021 to 03/26/2021: Contractor to commencer work on Mohawk area starting 3/24/21.
Road Closures:
03/22/2021 to 03/26/2021: Pilot truck and flaggers will be in place during chip seal operation, delays up to 10 minutes are expected. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
SOUTH SOMERTON DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS. CIP NO. 3.0504B
What’s New:
Yuma County Flood Control District will be conducting drainage improvements at several locations in the city of Somerton. Phase 1 is the construction of the Bingham Avenue Storm Drain and the Rollow Estates Storm Drain System. Phase 2 is the construction of the Union Avenue Storm Drain System. The work includes: a) Installation of 18” thru 30” storm drain pipe, concrete inlet and outlet headwalls, and minor retention basin grading. b) Storm water pump station, force main, and force main connections. c)Sidewalks, curb and gutter, pedestrian curb ramp replacements, and miscellaneous concrete work. d) Pavement replacement. e)Miscellaneous water and sewer relocations.
Master Schedule:
Gutierrez Canales Engineering, PC:
03/22/2021 to 03/26/2021: Contractor expected to mobilize once utilities complete relocations along Bingham Avenue. No work scheduled for March 2021.
Utilities:
03/15/2021 to 03/31/2021: APS expected to continue with relocations. Century Link, Spectrum & SWG to conduct work concurrently with APS.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
03/22/2021 to 03/26/202121: : Utilities will be adjusting facilities to avoid new storm drain system. Lane closures and potential road closures to take place as needed to complete work
Road Closures:
03/22/2021 to 03/26/2021: : Road closures may be permitted to allow utilities to conduct relocations. Detour will be in place, drivers are encourage to follow all traffic control signs and use alternate routes.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 3/22/21 to 3/26/21
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave G to Ave B
• Co 15th St to Co 13th St
• Hwy 95 to Ave E
• Co 17th St to Co 14th St
Route 2:
• Ave B to Ave 2E
• Co 18th St to Co 14th St
Route 3:
• Ave 27E to Ave 32E
• Co 12th St Co 6½ St
Route 4:
• Tacna Town Subdivision
• Ave 40 to Ave 43E
• Hwy 80 to Co 5th St
SLURRY SEAL: 3/18/21 – 3/25/21
• Seasons Subdivision
• Fortuna Heights Subdivision
WORK ZONE:
3/23/21 – Bridge Clean-up & Repair on Ave 20E & Wellton Mohawk Canal
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 3/22/21 to 3/26/21
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 at San Luis City Limits to Co 19th St
• Co 19th St to Ave G
• Ave G to Co 20th St
• Co 21st St from Hwy 95 to Ave I
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 12E from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• 40th St from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St to S Frontage Rd
• S Frontage Rd from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 24E from Co 9th St to Hwy 80
• Co 10th St from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
• Co 9th St from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Co 8th St from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
• Co 7th St to east of Ave 20E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 22nd St & Ave F
• Main St & Cesar Chavez
• Main St & Urtuzua Dr
• Archibald & Urtuzua Dr
• W Brooks & Cesar Chavez
• 8th Ave & Main St
• Co 21st St & Main St
• Main St & Piceno Dr