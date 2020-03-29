8th Street Road Improvement Project, Avenue D to Avenue C
As part of the reconstruction of 8th Street, Yuma County will be conducting the following work:
Full reconstruction of an urban road section [approx.4,600 lineal feet] consisting of five lanes, two lanes in each direction and a central turning lane; mill and overlay intersection of Avenue C & 8th Street.; installation of new storm drain pipe, manholes, and catch basins; installation of new pavement section, curb & gutter, sidewalk, exposed aggregate concrete, driveways, sidewalk ramps, pavement markings and signage; construction of two storm water detention basins, including pump station and storm sewer force mains, and outlet structures; installation of new street lighting and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized May 20,2019. Work Expected to be completed by March 2020. For the first phase of work contractor is expected to conduct work on North side of roadway, including street lights, conduit, street lights , roadway excavation, new storm drain system, new storm sewer force main, curb & gutter, sidewalk , driveways and miscellaneous items.
Weekly schedule: 03/30/20 to 04/03/20: Contractor will be working on new sidewalk, driveway transitions along south side of road.. In addition contractor will be working on raising manhole frame and covers to grade. Lane closure will be in effect as the work is taking place.
Road Closures: Road is open to vehicular traffic with two lanes of travel in each direction and a center turn lane. Lane closures expected to occur to complete remaining work.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all speed limits and detour signs.
Somerton Ave. & Co. 14th Street traffic signal
Yuma County will be removing the existing flashers at Co. 14th Street and install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Somerton Avenue & Co. 14th Street, the work will also include a new conduit run from Co. 13-1/2 St, new vertical curb & gutter, new pavement, striping, signage, street lighting and miscellaneous work.
Master Schedule: Contractor expected to mobilize on October 14, 2019. Work Expected to be completed by May 2020.
Upcoming two week schedule: 03/30/20 to 04/03/20: Contractor installed Traffic signal poles, mast arms, luminaires and signal heads. APS expected to provide electrical service by April 10,2020. Traffic signal will be made operational once Electrical service has been provided.
Road Closures: No road closures expected.
Martinez Lake Road / CIP 1.1701 Red Cloud Mine Road
Contractor expected to start construction activities on March 30, 2020. Possible traffic delays starting April 6, 2020
General description: Work is located in the Martinez Lake Area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Rd from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Rd will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Rd and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
• Construction Start Date February 5, 2020
• Estimated Completion Date April 2021
• Bid Award January 30, 2020
• Project Contractor Intermountain West Construction Company
• Construction Cost: $18,327,659.30
Yuma/Mohawk Valley Work Scheduled (3/30/20-4/03/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: South of Co 19th St & West of Somerton Ave to Ave H
• Route 2: North of Co 19th St & West of Ave G to Ave I
• Route 3: North of Hwy 80 & East of Avenue 16E to Avenue 29E
• Route 4: North of Hwy 80 & East of Avenue 30E to Avenue 40E
CRACK SEAL:
• Yuma East #1, 2, 3
SLURRY SEAL:
• Foothills Mobile Estates #5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11
Yuma/Mohawk Valley Work Scheduled (4/6/20-4/10/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: South of Co 19th St & West of Ave G to Ave I
• Route 2: North of Hwy 95 & West of Somerton Ave to Ave I
• Route 3: North of Hwy 80 & East of Avenue 29E to Avenue 40E
• Route 4: North of Hwy 80 & East of Avenue 40E to Avenue 52E
CRACK SEAL:
• Yuma East #1, 2, 3
SLURRY SEAL:
• Foothills Mobile Estates #5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11
Sign Shop & Signal Maintenance Work Scheduled (3/30/20-4/03/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: Ave D to Hwy 95 form Co 18th St to Co 21st St
• Hwy 95 to Leeve from Co 18th St to Co 14th St
• S Cortez to Leeve from Co 14th St to Co 11th St
• Ave C to Leeve from 11th St to Co 9th St
• Magnolia Ave to Leeve from Co 9th St to Co 1st St
• Route 2: N Frontage Rd to Co 10 ½ St from Ave 10E to S Avenida Compadres
• Fortuna Rd to Ave 10E from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• Foothills Blvd to Ave 14E from 44th St to S Frontage Rd
• Ave 14E to Ave 15E from Co 14th St to 44th St
• Route 3: Hwy 80 to Co 1st St Northbound Ave 40E to Ave 57
• Hwy 80 to Co 14th St Southbound Ave 29E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to to Los Palomas Rd Northbound Ave 57E to Ave 76E
• S Frontage Rd Southbound Ave 64E to Ave 75E
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Ave 28E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Ave 5E & Co 14th St
• Ave C & Co 14th St
• Hwy 95 & Co 15th St
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St
• Ave D & Co 11th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
Sign Shop & Signal Maintenance Work Scheduled (4/6/20-4/10/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: Pacific Ave to Ave 5E from Co 10th St to East 12th St
• Ave B to Hwy 95 from Co 19th St to Co 15th St
• Ave B to Ave 3E from Co 19th St to Co 14th St
• Ave 3E to Ave 7E from Co 18th St to Ave 4E
• Gila Ridge Rd from Ave 3E to Thomas Ave
• Walnut Ave to East 8th St from East 12th St to East 10th St
• Route 2: Co 8th St to Co 5th St from Laguna Dam Rd to South Ave 9E
• Co 9½ St to Co 8th St from South Araby to South Ave 8E
• Foothills Blvd to Ave 15E from Co 10th St to North Frontage Rd
• Camino Del Sol to Foothills Blvd from 24th St to North Frontage Rd
• North Frontage Rd to 28th St from Ave 11½ to Camino Del Sol
• Route 3: Hwy 80 to Co 1st St Northbound Ave 40E to Ave 57E
• Hwy 80 to Co 14th St Southbound Ave 29E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Los Palomas Rd Northbound Ave 57E to Ave 76E
• South Frontage Rd Southbound Ave 64E to Ave 75E
• Ave 29E from 6th St to 9th St
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Ave 3E & Co 15th St
• Hwy 95 & Co 19th St
• Main St & Co 22nd St
• Main St & Piceno
• Fortuna Rd & 35th St
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St
• Ave D & Co 14th St
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St
• Ave A & Co 14th St