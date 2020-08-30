Martinez Lake Road / CIP 1.1701 Red Cloud Mine Road
What’s new: Contractor started construction activities on March 30, 2020. Currently four box culverts are under various phases of construction. Contractor to start grading work on Red Cloud Mine Road starting week of July 19, 2020. Contractor will commence grading operations on Martinez Lake Road starting week of Aug. 9, 2020. Flagger and pilot car operations will be in effect during grading operations. Speed limit reduced to 25 mph on Martinez Lake Road and will be strictly enforced by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
General description: Work is located in the Martinez Lake area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Road from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Road will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Road and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
• Construction start date: Feb. 5, 2020
• Estimated completion date: April 2021
• Bid award: Jan. 30, 2020
• Project contractor: Intermountain West Construction Company
• Construction cost: $18,327,659.30
Master schedule: Earthwork operations will begin on Red Cloud Mine Road. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays.
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
Avenue B: County 16th Street to County 18th Street Intersection Improvements Project, CIP No. 1.0702
What's new: As part of the reconstruction of Avenue B, Yuma County will be widening five intersections along Avenue B to provide left and right run lanes from Avenue B, the intersections to be improved are: Co. 16th St, Co. 16-1/2 St, Co 17th St, Co. 17-1/2 St & Co. 18th St.
The work includes grading, mill and overlay pavement, installation of new pavement, and curb and gutter, pavement marking and signage, and minor traffic signal work at Co. 16th St.
Master schedule: Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC is expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work, contractor is expected to commence work at Co. 18th St and Avenue B and move north to work at each intersection. Contractor is expected to commence working at Co. 18th St & Avenue B starting July 20, 2020. Work expected to be completed by Nov. 17, 2020.
Weekly schedule:
Cemex Construction: 08/31/2020 to 09/04/2020: Contractor to continue grading roadway for new pavement at Co. 18th Street, Co. 17-1/2 St, Co. 17th St., and Co. 16-1/2 St. Co. 18th Street, east of Avenue B will be closed to through traffic. Detour through Avenue A-1/2 and Co. 17th St.
08/31/2020 to 09/04/2020: Subcontractor will be replacing approximately 790’ of 24” irrigation pipe north of Co. 17-1/2 St starting on 8/31/20. Detour will be set along Avenue B-1/2.
APS: APS completed relocations as of 8/21, all poles and known utility conflicts.
Century Link: Century Link completed relocation of their facilities onto the new APS poles on the east side of the road and abandon all existing wood poles along west side of road.
City of Somerton: City of Somerton completed new waterline at the intersection of Co. 16th St and Avenue B.
Road closures: Co. 18th Street, east of Avenue B will be closed to through traffic. Detour through Avenue A-1/2 and Co. 17th St.
Avenue B at Co. 17-1/2 Street. Road will be closed to through traffic during irrigation pipe replacement. Detour will be set along Avenue B-1/2.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Highway 95 and Engler Avenue Intersection Improvements Project, CIP No. 1.9915(D)
What's new: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Engler Avenue and Highway 95, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes installation of new pavement, turn lanes, raised median, curb and gutter, ADA ramps and driveways, installation of new traffic signal, installation of new street lighting, pavement marking and signage.
Master schedule: Contractor mobilized on July 6, 2020. For the first phase of work, contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing pavement, constructing new curb and gutter, driveways and median at intersection. Once this is completed, a 2” overlay will be placed and work will shift to the north side of the intersection.
Weekly Schedule:
DPE Construction: 08/31/2020 to 09/04/2020: Contractor to complete new pavement and widening on south side of intersection. Travel lanes will be shifted to the south once pavement replacement has been completed.
APS & Century Link: 09/07/2020 to 09/28/2020: APS to relocate existing poles at southwest corner of intersection. APS will require a temporary road closure to complete transmission line realignment. Message boards will be in place while this is being conducted.
Road closures:
Highway 95: Road will remain open to vehicular traffic with one lane of travel in each direction.
Engler Avenue: South side of intersection to remain open. Flaggers will be used during grading and paving operations.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Co. 17th Street at West Main Bridge Project
What's new: Yuma County will be removing an existing old timber bridge that is in a deteriorated condition and will be replacing it with a new 12’x7’ single cell concrete box culvert. The new crossing will be widened and brought up to current standards. The proposed work is located on Co 17th St. by Avenue J-1/4 at the West Main Canal.
Master schedule: Contractor is scheduled to commence work on July 13, 2020. This is when the existing bridge will be removed and demolished. A water outage is scheduled for Aug. 3, 2020 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Weekly Schedule:
08/31/2020 to 09/04/2020: Contractor installed box culvert, wing walls and canal transition on 08/14/20. Contractor to complete new pavement and signing across culvert by 9/04/20.
Road closures: Co. 17th Street at West Main Canal to remain closed for duration of work. Canal access from Co. 18th Street crossing will remain open.
Drainage Well No. 1, 2, 7 and 9 Discharge Pipe Replacement
What's new: As part of a rehabilitation flood control project, Yuma County will be reconstructing discharge pipelines for four ground water wells, No. 1, 2, 7, and 9 all located along the Yuma Valley levee in the north part of the city of Yuma. The existing PVC discharge pipes are substantially deteriorated and must be replaced in order to maintain the wells in operating condition.
Master schedule: Contractor is scheduled to commence work on July 20, 2020. Work expected to be completed by Oct. 18, 2020.
Weekly Schedule:
08/31/2020 to 09/04/2020: Contractor completed work on 08/07/20. Working on punchlist items.
Road closures: No road closures are expected during completion of punchlist items.
Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue Safety Improvements, CIP No. 1.1505.
What's new: Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
Weekly schedule: 08/31/2020 to 09/04/2020: No field work expected to be conducted the week of 8/31.
Yuma County Public Works: 09/07/2020 to 09/18/2020: Yuma County will be conducting a pavement overlay along Somerton Avenue from Co. 11th Street to Co. 14th Street
Road closures: No road closures are scheduled at this time.
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled 08/31/20 to 09/04/20
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave H to Ave F and Co. 20th St to Co. 18th St
Route 2:
• N Frontage to Suzanne de Fortuna Dr & Ave 14E area
Route 3:
• Ave 29E to Ave 32E
• Co 12th St to Co 6th St
Route 4:
• Co 5th St to Dateland Ranch
• Ave 44E to Ave 47E
WORK ZONE:
(09/02/20)
• Overlay Co 8½ St from Ave D to Ave E
(09/03/20)
• Overlay Co 8 from Somerton Ave to West Term
(08/31/20- 09/04/20)
• Sidewalk Repair Foothills Blvd between Frontage Rd and 40th St
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled (09/07/20-09/11/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave J to Ave D
• Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Route 2:
• Hwy 95 to Laguna Dam Rd and Ave 9E to Ave 12E
Route 3:
• Ave 31E to Ave 34E
• Co 11th St to Co 6th St
Route 4:
• Co 5th St to Dateland Ranch Rd
• Ave 47E to Ave 53E
WORK ZONE:
(9/9/20)
• Somerton Ave from Co 11th to Co 12th
(9/10/20)
• Somerton Ave from Co 12th to Co 13th
(9/07/20 - 09/11/20)
• Sidewalk repair Foothills Blvd from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
Sign shop and signal maintenance work scheduled (08/31/20 – 09/04/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave D to Hwy 95 from Co 18th St to Co 21st St
• Hwy 95 to Levee from Co 18th St to Co 14th St
• Cortez to Levee from Co 14th St to Co 11th St
• Ave C to Levee from Co 11th St to Co 9th St
Route 2:
• Ave 14E to Ave 15E from Co 14th St to 44th St
• Foothills Blvd to Ave 14E from 44th St to S Frontage Rd
• Foothills Blvd to Ave 12E from 48th St to S Frontage Rd
• Ave 12E to Fortuna Rd from 40th St to S Frontage Rd
Route 3:
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Hwy 95 to Ave 28E
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Ave 28E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Co 1st St Northbound Ave 40E to Ave 57E
• Hwy 80 to Co 14th St Southbound Ave 29E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Ave F & Co 23
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St
• Ave 3E & Co 15th St
• Hwy 95 & Co 19th St
• Archibald & Urtuzuastegui
• Main & Urtuzuastegui
• Brooks & Cesar Chavez
• Ave 4E & Co 14th St
• Hwy 95 & Co 15th St
• Fortuna & 35th Pl
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St
• Hwy 95 & Cocopah
• Ave G & Hwy 95
Sign shop and signal maintenance work scheduled (08/31/20 to 09/04/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Pacific Ave to Ave 5E from Co 10th St to E 12th St
• Ave B to Hwy 95 from Co 19th St to Co 15th St
• Ave 3E to Ave 7E from CO 18th St. to Ave 4E
Route 2:
• Foothills Blvd to Ave 15E from Co 10th St to N Frontage Rd
• Camino Del Sol to Foothills Blvd from 24th St to N Frontage Rd
• N Frontage Rd to 28th St from 11-1/2 to Camino Del Sol
• S Ave 11-1/2E to Camino Del Sol from 24th St. to 28th St.
Route 3:
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Ave 28E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Co 1st St Northbound Ave 40E to Ave 57E
• Hwy 80 to Co 14th St Southbound Ave 29E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Ave D and Co 14
• Fortuna and 28th St
• Foothills and 40th
• 8th Ave and C Chavez
• Main St and Chavez
• Somerton and Co 18th
• Somerton and CO 14th
• Ave A and Co 14th
• Foothills and 44th
• Ave 11E @ Railroad
• Ave 3E and Hwy 95
•Ave 3E and 32nd St