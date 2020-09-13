Martinez Lake Road / CIP 1.1701 Red Cloud Mine Road
What’s new: Contractor started construction activities on March 30, 2020. Currently four box culverts are under various phases of construction. Contractor to start grading work on Red Cloud Mine Rd starting week of July 19, 2020. Contractor will commence grading operations on Martinez Lake Road starting week of Aug. 9, 2020. Flagger and pilot car operations will be in effect during grading operations. Speed limit reduced to 25 mph on Martinez Lake Road and will be strictly enforced by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
General description: Work is located in the Martinez Lake area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Road from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Road will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Road and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
• Construction start date: Feb. 5, 2020
• Estimated completion date: April 2021
• Bid award: Jan. 30, 2020
• Project contractor: Intermountain West Construction Company
• Construction cost: $18,327,659.30
Master schedule: Earthwork operations on Red Cloud Mine Road completed. Earthwork started on Martinez Lake Road. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed.
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
Avenue B: County 16th Street to County 18th Street Intersection Improvements Project, CIP No. 1.0702
What’s new: As part of the reconstruction of Avenue B, Yuma County will be widening five intersections along Avenue B to provide left and right turn lanes from Avenue B, the intersections to be improved are: Co. 16th St, Co. 16-1/2 St, Co 17th St, Co. 17-1/2 St & Co. 18th St.
The work includes grading, mill and overlay pavement, installation of new pavement, and curb and gutter, pavement marking and signage, and minor traffic signal work at Co. 16th St.
Master schedule: Cemex Construction Materials South LLC is expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work, contractor is expected to commence work at Co. 18th St and Avenue B and move north to work at each intersection. Contractor is expected to commence working at Co. 18th St & Avenue B starting July 20, 2020. Work expected to be completed by Nov. 17, 2020.
Weekly schedule:
Cemex Construction: 09/14/2020 to 09/18/2020: Contractor to continue grading roadway for new pavement at Co. 16-1/2th St., and Co. 16th St. Paving on east side of road expected to be completed by 09/17/20. Note: Irrigation pipe replacement completed 09/09/20.
APS: APS completed relocations as of 8/21 all poles and known utility conflicts.
Century Link: Century Link completed relocation of their facilities onto the new APS poles on the east side of the road and abandoned all existing wood poles along west side of road.
City of Somerton: City of Somerton completed new waterline at the intersection of Co. 16th St and Avenue B
Road closures: Avenue B at Co. 16th Street may be closed to through traffic during pavement replacement at intersection. Detour will be set along Avenue A-1/2.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Highway 95 and Engler Avenue Intersection Improvements Project, CIP No. 1.9915(D)
What’s new: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Engler Avenue and Highway 95; as part of the signal improvements, designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Installation of new pavement, turn lanes, raised median, curb and gutter, ADA ramps and driveways, installation of new traffic signal, installation of new street lighting, pavement marking and signage.
Master schedule: Contractor mobilized on July 06,2020. For the first phase of work, contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will be removing pavement, constructing new curb and gutter, driveways and median at intersection. Once this is completed, a 2” overlay will be placed and work will shift to the north side of the intersection.
Weekly schedule:
DPE Construction: 09/14/2020 to 09/18/2020: Contractor to shift traffic to south side of intersection and commence work on north side of Highway 95. Engler Avenue (north) will be closed to through traffic.
APS: 09/08/2020 to 09/25/2020: APS to relocate existing pole at southwest corner of intersection. APS will require a temporary nighttime road closure to complete transmission line realignment. Message boards will be in place while this is being conducted.
Southwest Gas: 09/14/2020 to 09/18/2020: Southwest Gas will be replacing gas line at southwest corner of intersection. No road closures expected for this work.
Road closures:
Highway 95: Road will remain open to vehicular traffic with one lane of travel in each direction.
Engler Avenue: North side of intersection will be closed to through traffic.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Co. 17th Street at West Main Bridge Project
What’s new: Yuma County will be removing an existing old timber bridge that is in a deteriorated condition and will be replacing it with a new 12’x7’ single cell concrete box culvert; the new crossing will be widened and brought up to current standards. The proposed work is located on Co 17th St. by Avenue J-1/4 at the West Main Canal.
Master schedule: Contractor is scheduled to commence work on July 13, 2020. This is when the existing bridge will be removed and demolished. A water outage is scheduled for Aug. 3, 2020 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Weekly schedule:
09/14/2020 to 09/18/2020: Contractor installed box culvert, wing walls and canal transition on 08/14/20. Contractor to complete new pavement and signing across culvert by 9/11/20. Road will be open to through traffic starting on 9/18/20.
Road closures: Co. 17th Street will be open to traffic as of 09/18/20.
Co. 11th St & Somerton Avenue Safety Improvements, CIP No. 1.1505.
What’s new: Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
Weekly schedule:
09/14/2020 to 09/18/2020: No field work expected to be conducted the week of 9/08.
Yuma County Public Works:
09/07/2020 to 09/18/2020: Yuma County will be conducting a pavement overlay along Somerton Avenue from Co. 11th St to Co. 14th Street
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled 09/14/20 to 09/18/2020
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 14th St to Co 11th St
• Ave H to Ave B
Route 2:
• Co 19th St to Co 14th St
• Ave B to Ave 2E
Route 3:
• Hwy 80 to Wellton Kofa Road
• Ave 35E to Ave 38E
Route 4:
• Hwy 80 to Dateland Ranch Rd
• Ave 52E to Ave 64E
SLURRY SEAL: None
WORK ZONE:
(9/14/20 to 9/18/20)
• Sidewalk repair on Foothills Blvd between South Frontage Rd and 40th St
(9/15/20)
• Overlay on Somerton Ave from Co 13th to Co 14th
(9/15/20)
• Overlay on Co 13th from Somerton Ave to Ave E
(9/16/20)
• Overlay on Somerton Ave from Co 18th to Co 19th
(9/17/20)
• Overlay on Co 18th from Somerton Ave to Ave E
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled 02/21/20-09/25/20
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 19th St to Co 15th St
• Ave J to Ave D
Route 2:
• Co 14th St to Co 8th St
• Ave B to Ave 6E
Route 3:
• Hwy 80 to Co 4th St
• Ave 16E to Ave 24E
Route 4:
• Hwy 80 to Co 5th St
• Ave 38E to Ave 43E
SLURRY SEAL: None
WORK ZONE:
(9/21/20 to 9/25/20)
• Sidewalk repair on Foothills Blvd between South Frontage Rd and 40th St
(9/22/20)
• Overlay on Ave 1E from Co 14th to Co 15th
(9/23/20)
• Overlay on Ave 1E from Co 15th Co 16th
(9/24/20)
• Overlayfrom Co 16th to Co 16 1/4
(9/24/20)
• Overlay on Ave 1E from Co 19th to Co 19 1/2
Sign shop and signal maintenance work scheduled (09/14/20 to 09/18/2020)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave D to Hwy 95 from Co 18th St to Co 21st St
• Hwy 95 to Levee from Co 18th St to Co 14th St
• S Cortez to Levee from Co 14th St to Co 11th St
• Ave C to Levee from Co 11th St to Co 9th St
Route 2:
• S Fortuna Rd to Ave 11-1/2E from 24th St to N Frontage Rd
• Ave 11-1/2E to Camino Del Sol from 24th St to 28th St
• N Frontage Rd to 28th St from Ave 11-1/2E to Camino Del Sol
• Camino Del Sol to Foot hills Blvd from 24th St to N Frontage Rd
Route 3:
• Hwy 80 to Co 14th St Southbound Ave 29E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Los Palomas Rd Northbound Ave 57E to Ave 76E
• S Frontage Rd Southbound Ave 64E to Ave 75E
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Hwy 95 to Ave 28E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Main St & Piceno Dr
• Ave D & Co 11th St
• Ave C & Co 14th St
• Ave F & Co 23rd St
• Ave 4E & Co 14th St
• Co 5th St. & Ave B
• Main St & Co 22nd St
• Main St & Urtuzuastequi Dr
• Co 19th St & Ave B
• Co 19th St. & Hwy 95
• Co 14th St & Hwy 95
• Hwy 95 & Cocopah entrance
• Archibald & Urtuzuastequi Dr
Sign shop and signal maintenance work scheduled (09/21/20-09/25/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Magnolia Ave to Levee from Co 9th St to Co 1st St
• Pacific Ave to Ave 5E from Co 10th St to 12th St
• Ave B to Hwy 95 from Co 19th St to Co 15th St
• Ave B to Ave 3E from Co 19th St to Co 14th St
Route 2:
• Co 9-1/2 St to Co 8th St from Araby Rd to Ave 8E
• Co 8th St to Co 5th St from Laguna Dam Rd to Ave 9E
• Laguna Dam Rd
• 2nd St to Levee from 5th St to Terminus
• Hwy 95 to Martinez Lake Road
• Red Cloud Mine Road to end of county maintenance
Route 3:
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Ave 28E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Co 1st St Northbound Ave 40E to Ave 57E
• Hwy 80 to Co 14th St Southbound Ave 29E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Los Palomas Rd Northbound Ave 57E to Ave 76E
• S Frontage Rd Southbound Ave 64E to Ave 75E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Ave 3E & Co 15th St
• Main St & Cesar Chavez
• W Brooks & Cesar Chavez
• Hwy 95 & Co 15th St
• Co 14th St & Ave 5E
• Payson Dr & S Frontage Rd
• Fry’s & S Frontage Rd
• Fortuna Rd & 35th Pl
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St