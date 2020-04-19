8th Street Road Improvement Project, Avenue D to Avenue C
What’s new...
As part of the reconstruction of 8th Street, Yuma County will be conducting the following work:
Full reconstruction of an urban road section (approx.4,600 lineal feet) consisting of five lanes, two lanes in each direction and a central turning lane; mill and overlay intersection of Avenue C and 8th Street.; installation of new storm drain pipe, manholes, and catch basins; installation of new pavement section, curb and gutter, sidewalk, exposed aggregate concrete, driveways, sidewalk ramps, pavement markings and signage; construction of two storm water detention basins, including pump station and storm sewer force mains, and outlet structures; installation of new street lighting and miscellaneous items.
Master schedule: Contractor mobilized May 20, 2019. Work expected to be completed by March 2020. For the first phase of work, contractor is expected to conduct work on North side of roadway, including street lights, conduit, street lights , roadway excavation, new storm drain system, new storm sewer force main, curb and gutter, sidewalk , driveways and miscellaneous items.
Weekly schedule: 04/20/20 to 04/24/20: Contractor will be working on completing concrete median at canal crossing, sidewalk ramp replacement, new signs and grading behind new sidewalk. Lane closure will be in effect as the work is taking place.
Road closures: Road is open to vehicular traffic with two lanes of travel in each direction and a center turn lane. Lane closures expected to occur to complete remaining work.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all speed limits and detour signs.
Somerton Ave. & Co. 14th Street traffic signal
What’s new...
Yuma County will be removing the existing flashers at Co. 14th Street and install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Somerton Avenue & Co. 14th Street, the work will also include a new conduit run from Co. 13-1/2 St., new vertical curb and gutter, new pavement, striping, signage, street lighting and miscellaneous work.
Master schedule: Contractor expected to mobilize on Oct. 14, 2019. Work expected to be completed by May 2020.
Upcoming two week schedule: 04/20/20 to 04/24/20: Contractor installed traffic signal poles, mast arms, luminaries, signal heads, cabinets and curb and gutter. Contractor complete pavement replacement around curb radius.
APS expected to provide electrical service by April 24, 2020. Traffic signal will be made operational by May 11, 2020, once electrical service has been provided.
Road closures: No road closures expected.
Martinez Lake Road / CIP 1.1701 Red Cloud Mine road
What’s new…
Contractor expected to start construction activities on March 30, 2020. Possible traffic delays starting April 6, 2020.
General description: Work is located in the Martinez Lake Area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Road from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Road will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Road and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
• Construction start date Feb. 5, 2020
• Estimated completion date April 2021
• Bid award Jan. 30, 2020
• Project contractor Intermountain West Construction Company
• Construction cost: $18,327,659.30
Master schedule: Martinez Lake Road/ Red Cloud Mine Road:
Weekday lane closure on Martinez Lake Road and Red Cloud Mine Road with flaggers and pilot car operations Starting April 1, 2020, between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Expect 15-20 minute delay.
Avenue B: County 16th Street to County 18th Street Intersection Improvements Project, CIP No. 1.0702
What’s new...
As part of the reconstruction of Avenue B, Yuma County will be widening five intersections along Avenue B to provide left and right run lanes from Avenue B, the intersections to be improved are: Co. 16th St, Co. 16-1/2 St, Co 17th St, Co. 17-1/2 St. & Co. 18th St.
The work includes grading , mill and overlay pavement, installation of new pavement, and curb and gutter, pavement marking and signage, and minor traffic signal work at Co. 16th St.
Master schedule: Contractor expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work contractor is expected to commence work at Co. 18th St. and Avenue B and move north to work at each intersection.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
Century Link: 04/20/20 to 05/18/20: Century Link will be relocating their facilities onto the new APS poles on the east side of the road and abandon and remove all existing wood poles along west side of road.
City of Somerton: 04/20/20 to 05/18/20: City of Somerton will be installing a new waterline at the intersection of Co. 16th St and Avenue B, the new water line will be installed along the east side of the road.
Road closures: Road is open to vehicular traffic with one lanes of travel in each direction.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Highway 95 and Engler Avenue Intersection Improvements Project, CIP No. 1.9915(D)
What’s new...
A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Engler Avenue and Highway 95, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Installation of new pavement, turn lanes, raised median, curb and gutter, ADA ramps and driveways, installation of new traffic signal, installation of new street lighting, pavement marking and signage.
Master schedule: Contractor expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work, contractor is expected to commence work on south side of intersection.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
APS: 04/20/20 to 04/30/20: APS will be relocating existing poles at southwest and northwest corner of intersection. Once relocations are completed, contractor will commence with new roadway improvements.
Road closures: Road is open to vehicular traffic with one lanes of travel in each direction.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled (04/20/20-04/24/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: Co 8th St from Ave 7E to Ave 9E
Co 6th St from Ave 9E to East terminus
• Route 2: Ave H from Co 18th St to Co 15th St
Ave H from Co 14th St to Co 13th St
• Route 3: Co 2nd St from Ave 51E to Ave 52E
Ave 52E from Co 2nd St to Co 1st St
1st St from Ave 52E to Ave 55E
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled (04/27/20-05/01/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: North of Co 11th St & West of Somerton
• Route 2: North of Hwy 95 West of Ave B
• Route 3: North of Hwy 80 & East of Ave 29E to Ave 36E
Sign shop and signal maintenance work scheduled (4/20/20-4/24/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
• Co 3rd St to Hwy 80 from Hwy 95 to Ave 29E
• Co 6th St to Co 14th St from Ave 29E to Ave 36E
• Co 4th St to Hwy 80 from Ave 36E to Ave 45E
• Co 2nd St to Hwy 80 from Ave 45E to Ave 52E
• Dateland Ave 64E, Palomas Rd, Hyder Rd
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills & 44th St
• Ave D & Co 11th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Foothills Blvd & 44th
• Fortuna Rd & 35th
• Ave 3E & 32nd St
Sign shop and signal maintenance work scheduled (04/27/20-05/01/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: Hwy 95 to Ave B from Co 19th St to Co 15th St
Co 15th St to Co 1st St from Ave H to Ave B
Ave B to Ave 5E from Co 21st St to Co 12th St
Pacific Ave to Araby Rd from 14th St to Gila Ridge Rd
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Ave 3E & Co 15th St
• Hwy 95 & Co19th St
• Main St & Co 22nd St
• Main St & Piceno