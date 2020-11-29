By Yuma County
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / CIP 1.1701 RED CLOUD MINE RD
What’s New: Contractor started construction activities on March 30, 2020. Currently four box culverts are under various phases of construction. Contractor to start grading work on Red Cloud Mine Rd starting week of July 19, 2020. Contractor will commence grading operations on Martinez Lake Rd starting week of August 9, 2020. Flagger and pilot car operations will be in effect during grading operations. Speed limit reduced to 25MPH on Martinez Lake Rd and will be strictly enforced by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
General Description:
Work is located in the Martinez Lake Area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Rd from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Rd will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Rd and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
• Construction Start Date February 5, 2020
• Estimated Completion Date April 2021
• Bid Award January 30, 2020
• Project Contractor Intermountain West Construction Company
• Construction Cost: $18,327,659.30
Master Schedule:
Earthwork operations on Red Cloud Mine Road completed. Earthwork started on Martinez Lake Road. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
AVENUE B: COUNTY 16TH STREET TO COUNTY 18TH STREET INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT, CIP NO. 1.0702
What’s New: As part of the reconstruction of Avenue B, Yuma County will be widening five intersections along Avenue B to provide left and right run lanes from Avenue B, the intersections to be improved are: Co. 16th St, Co. 16-1/2 St, Co 17th St, Co. 17-1/2 St & Co. 18th St.
The work includes grading , mill and overlay pavement, installation of new pavement, and curb & gutter, pavement marking and signage, and minor traffic signal work at Co. 16th St.
Master Schedule: Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC is expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work contractor is expected to commence work at Co. 18th St and Avenue B and move north to work at each intersection. Contractor is expected to commence working at Co. 18th St & Avenue B starting July 20, 2020. Work expected to be completed by January 9,2020.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
Cemex Construction:
11/30/2020 to 12/04/2020: Contractor completed road widening, pavement overlay, striping & signing along Avenue B. During this week contractor will be working on completing miscellaneous work. No road closures expected during this phase of work.
11/26/2020 to 11/27/2020: No work scheduled.
APS: APS completed relocations as of 8/21 all poles and known utility conflicts.
Century Link: Century Link completed relocation of their facilities onto the new APS poles on the east side of the road and abandon all existing wood poles along west side of road.
City of Somerton: City of Somerton completed new waterline at the intersection of Co. 16th St and Avenue B
Road Closures: Road to remain open to traffic.
HIGHWAY 95 AND ENGLER AVENUE INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT, CIP NO. 1.9915(D)
What’s New:
A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Engler Avenue and Highway 95, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Installation of new pavement, turn lanes, raised median, curb & gutter, ADA ramps and driveways, installation of new traffic signal, installation of new street lighting, pavement marking and signage.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday July 06,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing pavement, constructing new curb & gutter, driveways and median at intersection. Once this is completed a 2” overlay will be placed and work will shift to the north side of the intersection.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction:
11/30/2020 to 12/04/2020:Signal is now operational. Contractor will be addressing miscellaneous items. Lane closures will be in effect during this period.
11/26/2020 to 11/27/2020: No work scheduled.
APS: 09/08/2020 to 10/16/2020: APS completed all relocations.
SWG: 09/14/2020 to 09/18/2020: SWG will be replacing gas line at southwest corner of intersection. No road closures expected for this work.
Road Closures: Road to remain open to thru traffic. Lane closures will be in effect as contractor is working on remaining punchlisit items.
Motorist are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, CIP NO. 1.1505.
What’s New: Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
11/30/2020 to 12/04/2020: Contractor to commence work 12/07. No road closures expected during this period.
11/26/2020 to 11/27/2020: No work scheduled.
Yuma County Public Works:
09/21/2020 to 09/25/2020: Yuma County completed pavement overlay along Somerton Avenue, south of Co. 11th St.
Road Closures:
No road closures are scheduled at this time.
COUNTY 15TH ST – AVENUE A INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT CIP NO. 1.9915E
What’s New: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Co. 15th Street & Avenue A, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Install Traffic Signals, Street Lights and Traffic Signal Equipment, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Remove, replace underground siphon with 36” Diameter C-905 pipe, minor irrigation canal modifications to accommodate new longer underground siphon, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Sawcut and remove pavement, minor earthwork and grading.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday November 23,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing irrigation siphon, removing existing pavement and grade roadway for new road improvements. During second phase of work, contractor will be installing new traffic signal poles, widening intersection and completing intersection reconstruction.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction:
11/30/2020 to 12/04/2020: Contractor expected to commence work at south side of intersection to remove and replace irrigation siphon. South leg of Avenue A will be closed to traffic during this portion of the work.
11/26/2020 to 11/27/2020: No work scheduled.
APS: 10/26/2020 to 11/13/2020: APS to relocate existing poles at southwest & northwest corner of intersection. APS will require temporary road closure to complete transmission line realignment. Message boards will be in place while this is being conducted.
Century Link: 10/26/20 to 11/13/2020: Century link will be relocating overheard lines to new power poles and removing old wood poles once APS completes installation of mew steel poles. No road closures expected for this work.
Road Closures:
11/30/2020 to 12/18/2020: South side of Avenue A will be closed to traffic. Detour will be set thru Co. 15th Street – Avenue B – Co. 16th Street.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 11/30/20 to 12/4/20
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave H to Ave D
• Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Route 2:
• Ave 1E to Ave 7E
• Co 19th St to Co 15th St
Route 3: No Route Maintenance
Route 4:
• Ave 52E from Hwy 80 to Co 2nd St
• N Frontage Rd from Ave 52E to Ave 64E
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE: 12/2/20 – Patching on Ave 3E between Co 14th St & Co 15th St-bridge
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 12/7/2020 to 12/11/2020
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave H to Ave E
• Co 17th St to Co 14th St
Route 2:
• Ave 5E to Ave 12E
• Co 10th St to Co 9th St
Route 3: No Route 3 Maintenance
Route 4: N Frontage Rd from Ave 52E to Ave 64E
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE: 12/7/20-12/9/20 – Bridge repair on Ave 3E & Co 14 1/2
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED 11/30/20 to 12/4/20
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Hwy 95 from San Luis City Limits to Co 19th St
• Co 19th St to Ave G
• Ave G to South of Co 20th St
• Co 21st St from Hwy 95 to Ave I
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 12E from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• 40th St from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
• Foothills Blvd from 40th St to S Frontage Rd
• S Frontage Rd from Ave 12E to Foothills Blvd
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Co 3rd St from Hwy 95 to Co 3rd St
• Ave 16E to south of Co 4th St
• Co 4th St from Ave 16E to Ave 18E covering north of Ave 17E & Ave 18E
• Ave 18E from north of Co 4th St to Co 6th St covering east & west of Co 5th St
• Co 6th St from Ave 18E to east end of Ave 19E
• Ave 19E from north of Co 6th St to Co 8th St
• Ave 20E from north of Co 7th St to Hwy 80 covering west of Co 8th St, Co 9th St and west of Hwy 80 back to Ligurta
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St
• Fortuna Rd & 28th St
• Fortuna Rd & 36th Pl
• Fortuna Rd & 40th St
• Fortuna Rd @ Railroad crossing
• S Frontage Rd & Payson Dr
• S Frontage Rd & Fry’s entrance
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (12/7/2020 to 12/11/2020)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Co 19th St between Ave G to Ave B
• Ave B from Co 19th St to San Luis City limits
• Co 20th St from Ave G to Ave F
• Ave F from Co 19th St to Co 20th St
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 2:
• Ave 10E from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
• 40th St from Ave 10E to Fortuna Rd
• Fortuna Rd from 40th St to S Frontage Rd
• S Frontage Rd from Ave 10E to Fortuna Rd
Including all other road segments within these areas
Route 3:
• Ave 24E from Co 9th St to Hwy 80
• Co 10th St from Ave 24E to Ave 22E
• Co 9th St from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Hwy 80 from Ave 20E to Ave 24E
• Co 8th St from Ave 19E to Ave 22E
• Co 7th St east of Ave 20E
Including all other road segments within these areas
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Co 14th St & Ave 5E
• Co 14th St & Ave 4E
• Ave 3E & Co 15th St
• Co 14th St & Ave A
• Co 14th St & Hwy 95
• Co 14th St & Ave C
• Co 14th St & Somerton Ave
• Co 11th St & Ave D
• Co 15th St & Hwy 95
Ave 3E Co 15th St
Ave B & Co 19th St