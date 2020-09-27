Martinez Lake Road / CIP 1.1701 Red Cloud Mine Road
What’s new: Contractor started construction activities on March 30, 2020. Currently four box culverts are under various phases of construction. Contractor to start grading work on Red Cloud Mine Road starting week of July 19, 2020. Contractor will commence grading operations on Martinez Lake Road starting week of Aug. 9, 2020. Flagger and pilot car operations will be in effect during grading operations. Speed limit reduced to 25 mph on Martinez Lake Road and will be strictly enforced by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
General description: Work is located in the Martinez Lake area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Road from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending sout approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Road will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Road and extend north for about 2.1 miles. Road improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
• Construction start date: Feb, 5, 2020
• Estimated completion date: April 2021
• Bid award: Jan. 30, 2020
• Project contractor: Intermountain West Construction Company
• Construction cost: $18,327,659.30
Master schedule: Earthwork operations on Red Cloud Mine Road completed. Earthwork started on Martinez Lake Road. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
Avenue B: County 16th Street to County 18th Street Intersection Improvements Project, CIP No. 1.0702
What’s new: As part of the reconstruction of Avenue B, Yuma County will be widening five intersections along Avenue B to provide left and right turn lanes from Avenue B, the intersections to be improved are: Co. 16th St, Co. 16-1/2 St, Co 17th St, Co. 17-1/2 St & Co. 18th St.
The work includes grading, mill and overlay pavement, installation of new pavement, and curb and gutter, pavement marking and signage, and minor traffic signal work at Co. 16th St.
Master schedule: Cemex Construction Materials South LLC is expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work, contractor is expected to commence work at Co. 18th St and Avenue B and move north to work at each intersection. Contractor is expected to commence working at Co. 18th St & Avenue B starting July 20, 2020. Work expected to be completed by Jan. 9, 2021.
Weekly schedule:
Cemex Construction: 09/28/2020 to 10/02/2020: Contractor completed new pavement along east side of Avenue B at Co. 16th St & Co. 16-1/2 St. Pavement replacement at Co. 18th St to be completed by 10/02/20. Grading roadway for pavement to continue at Co. 17-1/2 St and Co. 17th St through 10/07/20.
APS: APS completed relocations as of 8/21 all poles and known utility conflicts.
Century Link: Century Link completed relocation of their facilities onto the new APS poles on the east side of the road and abandoned all existing wood poles along west side of road.
City of Somerton: City of Somerton completed new waterline at the intersection of Co. 16th St and Avenue B.
Road closures: Avenue B at Co. 17th Street & Co. 17-1/2 St may be closed to through traffic during widening operation. Detour will be set along Avenue A-1/2.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Highway 95 and Engler Avenue Intersection Improvements Project, CIP No. 1.9915(D)
What’s new: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Engler Avenue and Highway 95; as part of the signal improvements, designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes installation of new pavement, turn lanes, raised median, curb and gutter, ADA ramps and driveways, installation of new traffic signal, installation of new street lighting, pavement marking and signage.
Master schedule: Contractor mobilized on July 6, 2020. For the first phase of work, contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing pavement, constructing new curb and gutter, driveways and median at intersection. Once this is completed, a 2” overlay will be placed and work will shift to the north side of the intersection.
Weekly schedule:
DPE Construction: 09/28/2020 to 10/02/2020: Contractor grading roadway for new pavement, placing new curb and gutter and driveways on North side of Highway 95. Engler Avenue (north) will be closed to through traffic.
APS: 09/08/2020 to 10/02/2020: APS to relocate existing pole at southwest corner of intersection. APS will require a temporary nighttime road closure to complete transmission line realignment. Message boards will be in place while this is being conducted.
Southwest Gas: 09/14/2020 to 09/18/2020: Southwest Gas will be replacing gas line at southwest corner of intersection. No road closures expected for this work.
Road closures:
Highway 95: Road will remain open to vehicular traffic with one lane of travel in each direction.
Engler Avenue: North side of intersection will be closed to through traffic.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Co. 11th Street & Somerton Avenue Safety Improvements, CIP No. 1.1505.
What’s new: Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
Weekly schedule:
09/28/2020 to 10/02/2020: No field work expected to be conducted the week of 9/28.
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled 09/28/20 to 10/25/2020
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• CO 20th St to Co 19th St
• Ave H to Ave F
Route 2:
• Co 13th St to Co 8th St
• Ave B to Ave 6E
Route 3:
• Highway 80 to Co 8th St
• Ave 24E to Ave 29E
Route 4:
• Co 5th St to Co 2nd St
• Ave 43E to Ave 47E
SLURRY SEAL: None
WORK ZONE:
(9/28/20 to 10/2/20)
• Sidewalk repair on Foothills Blvd between South Frontage Rd and 40th St
(9/29/20)
• Overlay on Ave 4E from Co 15th to Co 16th
(10/1/20)
• Overlay on Ave 51E from Co 1st to Co 2nd
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled 09/28/20-10/02/20
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave J to Ave H
• Co 19th St to Co 15th St
Route 2:
• Co 13th St to Co 8th St
• Ave B to Ave 6E
Route 3:
• Co 12th St to Co 6th St
• Ave 29E to Ave 32E
Route 4:
• Hwy 80 to Dateland Ranch Rd
• Ave 47E to Ave 57E
SLURRY SEAL: None
WORK ZONE:
(9/30/20)
• Ave 51E from Co 2nd to Co 3rd
(10/6/20 to 10/8/20)
• Ave 64E from Gila River to Palomas Rd
(10/5/20 to 10/9/20)
• Foothills Blvd from S Frontage Rd to 40th St
Sign shop and signal maintenance work scheduled (09/21/20 to 09/25/2020)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave D to Hwy 95 from Co 18th St to Co 21st St
• Hwy 95 to Levee from Co 18th St to Co 14th St
• S Cortez to Levee from Co 14th St to Co 11th St
• Ave C to Levee from Co 11th St to Co 9th St
Route 2:
• Ave 14E to Ave 15E from Co 14th St to 44th St
• Foothills Blvd to Ave 14E from 44th St to S Frontage Rd
• Foothills Blvd to Ave 12E from 48th St to S Frontage Rd
• Ave 12E to Fortuna Rd from 40th St to S Frontage Rd
Route 3:
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Hwy 95 to Ave 28E
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Ave 28E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Co 1st St Northbound Ave 40E to Ave 57E
• Hwy 80 to Co 14th St Southbound Ave 29E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Ave F & Co 23rd St
• Foothills Blvd & 38th St
• Ave 3E & Co 15th St
• Hwy 95 & Co 19th St
• Archibald & Urtuzuastequi Dr
• Main St & Urtuzuastequi Dr
• Brooks & Cesar Chavez
• Ave 4E & Co 14th St
• Hwy 95 & Co 15th St
• Fortuna & 35th Pl
• Foothills Blvd & 48th St
• Hwy 95 & Cocopah entrance
• Ave G & Hw 95
Sign shop and signal maintenance work scheduled (09/28/20-10/02/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Pacific Ave to Ave 5E from Co 10th St to 12th St
• Ave B to Hwy 95 from Co 19th St to Co 15th St
• Ave 3E to Ave 7E from Co 18th St to Ave 4E
Route 2:
• Foothills Blvd to Ave 15E from Co 10th St to N Frontage Rd
• Camino del Sol to Foothills Blvd from 24th St to N Frontage Rd
• N Frontage Rd to 28th St from Ave 11-1/2E to Camino del Sol
• Ave 11-1/2E to Camino del Sol from 24th St to 28th St
Route 3:
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Ave 28E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Co 14th St Southbound Ave 29E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Co 1st St Northbound Ave 40E to Ave 57E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Ave D & Co 14th St
• Fortuna & 28th St
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St
• Ave 8E & Cesar Chavez
• Main St & Cesar Chavez
• Somerton Ave & Co 18th St
• Somerton Ave & Co 14th St
• Ave A & Co 14th St
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St
• Ave G & Hwy 95
• Ave 11E & railroad crossing
• Ave 3E & Hw 95
• Ave 3E & 32nd St