Martinez Lake Road / CIP 1.1701 Red Cloud Mine Road
What’s new: Contractor started construction activities on March 30, 2020. Currently four box culverts are under various phases of construction. Contractor to start grading work on Red Cloud Mine Road starting week of July 19, 2020. Contractor will commence grading operations on Martinez Lake Road starting week of Aug. 9, 2020. Flagger and pilot car operations will be in effect during grading operations. Speed limit reduced to 25 mph on Martinez Lake Road and will be strictly enforced by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
General description: Work is located in the Martinez Lake area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Road from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Road will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Road and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
• Construction start date: Feb. 5, 2020
• Estimated completion date: April 2021
• Bid award: Jan. 30, 2020
• Project contractor: Intermountain West Construction Company
• Construction cost: $18,327,659.30
Master schedule: Earthwork operations will begin on Red Cloud Mine Road. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays.
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
Avenue B: County 16th Street to County 18th Street Intersection Improvements Project, CIP No. 1.0702
What’s new: As part of the reconstruction of Avenue B, Yuma County will be widening five intersections along Avenue B to provide left and right turn lanes from Avenue B, the intersections to be improved are: Co. 16th St, Co. 16-1/2 St, Co. 17th St, Co. 17-1/2 St & Co. 18th St.
The work includes grading, mill and overlay pavement, installation of new pavement, and curb and gutter, pavement marking and signage, and minor traffic signal work at Co. 16th St.
Master schedule: Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC is expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work, contractor is expected to commence work at Co. 18th St and Avenue B and move north to work at each intersection. Contractor is expected to commence working at Co. 18th St & Avenue B starting July 20, 2020. Work expected to be completed by Nov. 17, 2020.
Weekly schedule:
Cemex Construction: 08/17/2020 to 08/21/2020: Contractor to continue work at Co. 18th Street, Co. 17-1/2 St and Co. 17th St. Road closure and lane closures along Avenue B to take place during intersection reconstruction. Detour will be set along Avenue B-1/2. In addition, contractor will be replacing approximately 790’ of 24” irrigation pipe north of Co. 17-1/2 St.
APS: 08/17/2020 to 08/21/2020: APS will be relocating a steel pole at northeast corner of intersection of Co. 16th St & Avenue B.
Century Link: Century Link completed relocation of their facilities onto the new APS poles on the east side of the road and abandon all existing wood poles along west side of road.
City of Somerton: City of Somerton completed new waterline at the intersection of Co. 16th St and Avenue B.
Road closures: Road will be closed to through traffic during intersection reconstruction. Detour will be set along Avenue B-1/2. Residents are encouraged to use alternate routes.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Highway 95 and Engler Avenue Intersection Improvements Project, CIP No. 1.9915(D)
What’s new: A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Engler Avenue and Highway 95, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes installation of new pavement, turn lanes, raised median, curb and gutter, ADA ramps and driveways, installation of new traffic signal, installation of new street lighting, pavement marking and signage.
Master schedule: Contractor mobilized on July 06, 2020. For the first phase of work, contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will be removing pavement, constructing new curb and gutter, driveways and median at intersection. Once this is completed, a 2” overlay will be placed and work will shift to the north side of the intersection.
Weekly schedule:
DPE Construction: 08/17/2020 to 08/21/2020: Contractor to continue grading roadway for new pavement and widening on south side of intersection. In addition, contractor will be constructing new driveways and curb and gutter.
APS & Century Link: 08/10/2020 to 09/30/2020: APS to relocate existing pole at southwest corner of intersection.
Road closures:
Highway 95: Road will remain open to vehicular traffic with one lane of travel in each direction.
Engler Avenue: South side of intersection to remain open. Flaggers will be used during grading and paving operations.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
Co. 17th Street at West Main Bridge Project
What’s new: Yuma County will be removing an existing old timber bridge that is in a deteriorated condition and will be replacing it with a new 12’x7’ single cell concrete box culvert, the new crossing will be widened and brought up to current standards. The proposed work is located on Co 17th St. by Avenue J-1/4 at the West Main Canal.
Master schedule: Contractor is scheduled to commence work on July 13, 2020. This is when the existing bridge will be removed and demolished. A water outage is scheduled for Aug. 3, 2020 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Weekly schedule:
08/17/2020 to 08/21/2020: Contractor installed box culvert, wing walls and canal transition on 08/14/20. DPE to continue grading new culvert to reconstruct roadway.
Road closures: Co. 17th Street at West Main Canal to remain closed for duration of work. Canal access from Co. 18th Street crossing will remain open.
Drainage well No. 1, 2, 7 and 9 Discharge Pipe Replacement
What’s new: As part of a rehabilitation Flood Control project, Yuma County will be reconstructing discharge pipelines for four ground water wells, No. 1, 2, 7, and 9 all located along the Yuma Valley levee in the north part of the city of Yuma. The existing PVC discharge pipes are substantially deteriorated and must be replaced in order to maintain the wells in operating condition.
Master schedule: Contractor is scheduled to commence work on July 20, 2020. Work expected to be completed by Oct. 18, 2020.
Weekly schedule: 08/17/2020 to 08/21/2020: Contractor completed work on 08/07/20. Working on punchlist items the week of 8/17/20.
Road closures: The levee road may be closed at times during construction at each well site.
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled (08/17/20-08/21/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave H to Ave F and Co. 20th St to Co. 18th St
Route 2:
• N Frontage Rd to Suzanne de Fortuna Dr
• Ave 14E area
Route 3:
• Ave 16E to Ave 24E
• Co 10th St to Co 3rd St
Route 4:
• Co 8th St to Co 5th St
• Ave 40E to Ave 43E
WORK ZONE:
(8/17/20 – 8/21/20)
• Road construction (soft spot repair) on Ave 51E from Gila River to Co 3rd St
Yuma/Mohawk Valley work scheduled (08/24/20 to 08/28/20)
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave J to Ave D
• Co 19th St to Co 17th St
Route 2:
• Hwy 95 to Laguna Dam Rd
• Ave 9E to Ave 12E
Route 3:
• Ave 24E to Ave 29E
• Co 12th St to Co 7th St
Route 4:
• Co 5th St to Co 2nd St
Ave 40E to Ave 43E
WORK ZONE:
(8/26/20)
• Co 1st St from Figueroa Ave to east city limits
(8/27/20)
• Co 8-1/2 St from Pima Ln to Ave D
Sign shop and signal maintenance work scheduled (08/17/20-08/21/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Ave D to Hwy 95 from Co 18th St to Co 21st St
• Hwy 95 to Levee from Co 18th St to Co 14th St
• S Cortez to Levee from Co 14th St to Co 11th St
• Ave C to Levee from Co 11th St to Co 9th St
Route 2:
• Fortuna Rd to Ave 11-1/2E from 24th St to N Frontage Rd
• Ave 11-1/2E to Camino Del Sol from 24th St to 28th St
• N Frontage Rd to 28th St from Ave 11-1/2E to Camino Del Sol
• Camino Del Sol to Foothills Blvd from 24th St to N Frontage Rd
Route 3:
• Hwy 80 to Co 14th St Southbound Ave 29E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Los Palomas Rd Northbound Ave 57E to Ave 76E
• S Frontage Rd Southbound Ave 64E to Ave 75E
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Hwy 95 to Ave 28E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills & 40th
• Ave D & Co 11th St
• Ave F & Co 23rd St
• Foothills & 44th St
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Ave D & Co14th
Sign shop and signal maintenance work scheduled (08/24/20 to 08/28/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
Route 1:
• Magnolia Ave to Levee from Co 9th St to Co 1st St
• Pacific Ave to Ave 5E from Co 10th St to Co 12th St
• Ave B to Hwy 95 from Co 19th St to Co 15th St
• Ave B to Ave 3E from Co 19th St to Co 14th St
Route 2:
• Co 9-1/2 St to Co 8th St from Araby Rd to Ave 8E
• Co 8th St to Co 5th St from Laguna Dam Rd to Ave 9E
• Laguna Dam Road
• 2nd St to Levee from 5th St to Terminus
• Hwy 95 to Martinez Lake Rd
• Red Cloud Mine Road to end of county maintenance
Route 3:
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Ave 28E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Co 1st St Northbound Ave 40E to Ave 57E
• Hwy 80 to Co 14th St Southbound Ave 29E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Los Palomas Rd Northbound Ave 57E to Ave 76E
• S Frontage Rd Southbound Ave 64E to Ave 75E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills & 40th
• Ave D & Co 11th St
• Ave F & Co 23rd St
• Foothills & 44th St
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Ave D & Co 14th