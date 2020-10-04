BY YUMA COUNTY STAFF
MARTINEZ LAKE RD / CIP 1.1701 RED CLOUD MINE RD
What’s New
Contractor started construction activities on March 30, 2020. Currently four box culverts are under various phases of construction. Contractor to start grading work on Red Cloud Mine Rd starting week of July 19, 2020. Contractor will commence grading operations on Martinez Lake Rd starting week of August 9, 2020. Flagger and pilot car operations will be in effect during grading operations. Speed limit reduced to 25MPH on Martinez Lake Rd and will be strictly enforced by Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
General Description
Work is located in the Martinez Lake Area. Work includes roadway improvements to Martinez Lake Rd from the Rural Metro Fire Station at Fisher’s Landing and extending southerly approximately 6.25 miles past Yuma Proving Ground Jump School. Work along Red Cloud Mine Rd will extend from the intersection of Martinez Lake Rd and extend northerly for about 2.1 miles. Road Improvements include grading, paving, drainage improvements (box culverts) and smoothing out the vertical alignment to improve safety and provide all weather access.
Construction Start Date February 5, 2020
Estimated Completion Date April 2021
Bid Award January 30, 2020
Project Contractor Intermountain West Construction Company
Construction Cost: $18,327,659.30
Master Schedule:
Earthwork operations on Red Cloud Mine Road completed. Earthwork started on Martinez Lake road. Expect 20 to 30 minute delays. There will be a single lane closure with flaggers and a pilot car will be utilized as needed
The box culvert work will be ongoing on Martinez Lake Road with the current detour in place. Possible one lane closure with flaggers for installation of the HDPE waterline for the pond.
AVENUE B: COUNTY 16TH STREET TO COUNTY 18TH STREET INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT, CIP NO. 1.0702
What’s New...
As part of the reconstruction of Avenue B, Yuma County will be widening five intersections along Avenue B to provide left and right run lanes from Avenue B, the intersections to be improved are: Co. 16th St, Co. 16-1/2 St, Co 17th St, Co. 17-1/2 St & Co. 18th St.
The work includes grading , mill and overlay pavement, installation of new pavement, and curb & gutter, pavement marking and signage, and minor traffic signal work at Co. 16th St.
Master Schedule: Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC is expected to mobilize once utility relocations are completed. For the first phase of work contractor is expected to commence work at Co. 18th St and Avenue B and move north to work at each intersection. Contractor is expected to commence working at Co. 18th St & Avenue B starting July 20, 2020. Work expected to be completed by January 9,2020.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
Cemex Construction:
10/05/2020 to 10/09/2020: Contractor completed new pavement at Co. 18th St the week of 09/27. Pavement replacement at Co. 17-1/2 St & Co. 17th St to be completed by 10/06/20. Grading roadway for pavement to continue at Co. 16-1/2 St and Co. 16th St thru 10/16/20.
APS:
APS completed relocations as of 8/21 all poles and known utility conflicts.
Century Link:
Century Link completed relocation of their facilities onto the new APS poles on the east side of the road and abandon all existing wood poles along west side of road.
City of Somerton:
City of Somerton completed new waterline at the intersection of Co. 16th St and Avenue B
Road Closures:
• Avenue B at Co. 17th Street & Co. 17-1/2 St may be closed to thru traffic during widening operation. Detour will be set along Avenue A-1/2.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
HIGHWAY 95 AND ENGLER AVENUE INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT, CIP NO. 1.9915(D)
What’s New...
A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Engler Avenue and Highway 95, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Installation of new pavement, turn lanes, raised median, curb & gutter, ADA ramps and driveways, installation of new traffic signal, installation of new street lighting, pavement marking and signage.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday July 06,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing pavement, constructing new curb & gutter, driveways and median at intersection. Once this is completed a 2” overlay will be placed and work will shift to the north side of the intersection.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction:
10/05/2020 to 10/09/2020:Contractor grading roadway for new pavement, placing new curb & gutter and driveways on North side of Hwy 95. Engler Avenue (North) Will be closed to thru traffic.
APS:
09/08/2020 to 10/09/2020: APS to relocate existing pole at southwest corner of intersection. APS will require a temporary nighttime road closure to complete transmission line realignment. Message boards will be in place while this is being conducted.
Road Closures:
• Highway 95: Road will remain open to vehicular traffic with one lane of travel in each direction.
• Engler Avenue: North side of intersection will be closed to thru traffic.
Motorists are encouraged to follow all traffic control signs.
CO. 11TH ST & SOMERTON AVE SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS, CIP NO. 1.1505.
What’s New...
Yuma County will be conducting safety improvements at Co. 11th Street and Somerton Avenue intersection; the improvements include installing enhanced warning signs, stop signs, centerline rumble strips, transverse rumble strips, street lighting on existing APS poles, speed radar signs and miscellaneous items.
Master Schedule: Contractor has been issued the notice to proceed and is in the process to acquire all materials.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
10/05/2020 to 10/09/2020: No field work expected to be conducted the week of 10/05.
Yuma County Public Works:
09/21/2020 to 09/25/2020: Yuma County will be completed pavement overlay along Somerton Avenue, south of Co. 11th St.
Road Closures:
No road closures are scheduled at this time.
COUNTY 15TH ST – AVENUE A INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
CIP NO. 1.9915E
What’s New...
A new traffic signal will be installed at the intersection of Co. 15th Street & Avenue A, as part of the signal improvements designated left turn lanes will be provided at all approaches.
The work includes Install Traffic Signals, Street Lights and Traffic Signal Equipment, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Remove, replace underground siphon with 36” Diameter C-905 pipe, minor irrigation canal modifications to accommodate new longer underground siphon, widen roadway for Right and Left Turn Lanes and AC Overlay, Sawcut and remove pavement, minor earthwork and grading.
Master Schedule: Contractor mobilized on Monday July 06,2020. For the first phase of work contractor commenced work on south side of intersection. Contractor will me removing pavement, constructing new curb & gutter, driveways and median at intersection. Once this is completed a 2” overlay will be placed and work will shift to the north side of the intersection.
WEEKLY SCHEDULE:
DPE Construction:
10/05/2020 to 10/09/2020:No work to take place the week of 10/05/20.
APS:
10/05/20 to 10/31/2020: APS to relocate existing poles at southwest & northwest corner of intersection. APS will require temporary road closure to complete transmission line realignment. Message boards will be in place while this is being conducted.
Century Link:
10/31/20 to 11/13/2020: Century link will be relocating overheard lines to new power poles and removing old wood poles once APS completes installation of mew steel poles. No road closures expected for this work.
Road Closures:
10/05/2020 to 10/09/2020: APS to conduct temporary road closure to install new steel poles. Road will be open to traffic once work is completed.
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 10/05/20 to 10/09/20
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: Co 20th St to Co 19th St
• Ave H to Ave F
• Route 2: Co 19th St to Co 15th St
• Ave B to Ave 2E
SLURRY SEAL:none
WORK ZONE:
• (10/5/20) – Overlay on Ave 51E from Co 2nd to Co 3rd
• (10/6/20-10/8/20) – Overlay on Ave 64E from Gila River to Palomas Rd
YUMA/MOHAWK VALLEY WORK SCHEDULED 10/12/20 to 10/16/20
GRAVEL ROAD MAINTENANCE:
• Route 3: Co 12th St to Co 6th St
• Ave 29E to Ave 32E
• Route 4: Hwy 80 to Dateland Ranch Rd
• Ave 47E to Ave 57E
SLURRY SEAL: none
WORK ZONE:
(10/12/20 – 10/13/20) – Old Hwy 80 from 45E to 49
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (10/05/20 to 10/09/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: Ave D to Hwy 95 from Co 18th St to Co 21st St
• Hwy 95 to Levee from Co 18th St to Co 14th St
• South Cortez to Levee from Co 14th St to Co 11th St
• Ave C to Levee from Co 11th St to Co 9th St
• Route 2: Foothills Blvd to Ave 15E from Co 10th St to N Frontage Rd
• Camino del Sol to Foothills Blvd from 24th St to N Frontage Rd
• N Frontage Rd to 28th St from 11 ½ to Camino del Sol
• S Ave 11 ½ E to Camino del Sol from 24th St to 28th St
• Route 3: Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Ave 28E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Co 14th St Southbound Ave 29E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Co 1st St Northbound Ave 40E to Ave 57E
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Ave 28E to Ave 40E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Ave D & Co 14th St
• Fortuna & 28th St
• Foothills Blvd & 40th St
• Ave 8E & Cesar Chavez
• Main St & Cesar Chávez
• Somerton Ave & Co 18th
• Somerton Ave & Co 14th St
• Ave A & Co 14th St
• Foothills Blvd & 44th St
• Ave G & Hwy 95
• Ave 11E & Railroad crossing
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Ave 3E & 32nd St
SIGN SHOP & SIGNAL MAINTENANCE WORK SCHEDULED (10/12/20-10/16/20)
SIGN MAINTENANCE:
• Route 1: Ave D to Hwy 95 from Co 18th St to Co 21st St
• Hwy 95 to Levee from Co 18th St to Co 14th St
• South Cortez to Levee from Co 14th St to Co 11th St
• Ave C to Levee from Co 11th St to Co 9th St
• Route 2: S Fortuna Rd to S Ave 11 ½ E from 24th St to N Frontage Rd
• S Ave 11 ½ E to Camino del Sol from 24th St to 28th St
• N Frontage Rd. to 28th St from 11 ½ to Camino del Sol
• Camino del Sol to Foothills Blvd from the 24th St N Frontage Rd
• Route 3: Hwy 80 to Co 14th St Southbound Ave 29E to Ave 40E
• Hwy 80 to Las Palomas Rd Northbound Ave 57E to Ave 76E
• S Frontage Rd Southbound Ave 64 E to Ave 75 E
• Hwy 80 to Co 3rd St Northbound Hwy 95 to Ave 28E
PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE:
• Foothills & 40th
• Ave D & Co 11th
• Co 8th St & Ave C
• Ave F & Co 23rd
• Foothills and 4th St
• Co 5th St & Ave B
• Ave 3E & Hwy 95
• Co 19th St & Ave B
Ave D & Co 14th
Co 19th St & Hwy 95
Co 14th St & Hwy 95
Cocopah & Entrance