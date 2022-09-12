The Yuma County broadband fiber middle-mile backbone project kicks off on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, the county and ALLO Fiber will host a shovel groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.
The public is invited to the 9:30 a.m. ceremony to be held at the Yuma County Public Works Department located at 4343 S. Avenue 5½E in Yuma. ALLO executives, civic and business leaders from Yuma County and around the state have been invited.
The middle-mile will consist of about 140 linear miles of broadband backbone that will connect the different communities within the county to reliable high-speed internet. The goal is to enable access to fast, reliable, affordable internet service for everyone in Yuma County.
In 2021, the supervisors set aside $20.7 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to begin construction of the middle-mile. After a competitive request for proposals process, ALLO Fiber was selected to build the network.
In July, Yuma County was awarded a $10 million grant from the state’s newly created Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program to help complete the network.