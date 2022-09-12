The Yuma County broadband fiber middle-mile backbone project kicks off on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, the county and ALLO Fiber will host a shovel groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

The public is invited to the 9:30 a.m. ceremony to be held at the Yuma County Public Works Department located at 4343 S. Avenue 5½E in Yuma. ALLO executives, civic and business leaders from Yuma County and around the state have been invited.

