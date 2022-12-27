The Government Finance Officers Association announced that Yuma County has received its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its annual budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022.
The award represents a significant achievement by the county, according to the GFOA. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.
To receive the budget award, the county had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device.
Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.
When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individuals or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award. This has been presented to Yuma County’s Budget Team.
In addition to receiving the award, Yuma County’s budget received special recognition in the categories of Special Performance Measures Recognition and Special Strategic Goals and Strategies Recognition.
To receive special recognition, the county received an outstanding rating for these sections from all three volunteer budget reviewers.
There are more than 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website: www.gfoa.org.
Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America, GFOA noted.