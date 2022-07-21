Yuma County’s transmission level for COVID-19 has been upgraded to high. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention upped the level based on the rising number of positive cases.
Public Health Director Diana Gomez and Russ Hartley of Emergency Management updated the Board of Supervisors on COVID-19 and border activities.
Gomez noted that the community’s positive rate has been going up. “We’ve seen an increase in cases. If you look at the CDC dashboard, we were at low before, where the level of transmission was concerned. Now we’re at high,” she said.
The heightened level is consistent with results from both wastewater surveillance and positive tests from laboratory tests, not including take-home tests which are not reported.
“When you look at all the lab-reported tests that have been processed and reported to the state lab, 41% of those are coming back as positive,” Gomez said.
In April, Yuma County had 125 lab-reported cases. In May, the number was 247. In June, it went up to 932. As of Monday, the positive cases for July were 1,086.
Gomez attributed the “big increase” to the high transmissibility of the omicron subvariant BA.5.
“The high transmissibility of this variant, it’s just much more effective at evading immunity. It’s just the level of mutations it has,” she said. “This particular variant doesn’t care if you’ve already had it. It makes you susceptible again, even if you had it as recently as six weeks, eight weeks ago.”
The latest spike has resulted in a “little rise” in people requiring treatment and hospitalizations. As of Wednesday morning, Yuma Regional Medical Center had 17 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. One of them is in the intensive care unit.
“We’re holding steady, which is the good news. Our concern is always not to overwhelm the healthcare system,” Gomez said.
She reminded the community, as more people travel during summer vacation and students get ready to go back to school, to be “mindful” and take precautions, such as wearing masks in crowded settings and keeping up with vaccine boosters, particularly those who are immunocompromised.
The Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters Monday to Thursday, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. To make an appointment, call 928-317-4550. Any child over the age of 6 months is eligible for a vaccine. Children ages 5 to 11 can receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine five months after completing the first series. A second booster has been approved for anybody that’s over the age of 50 who is immunocompromised.
Free COVID-19 self-test kits are available at all Yuma County Library District locations. Request a kit at the Circulation Desk or call 928-782-1871 to request curbside pickup. There is a limit of one kit per person, while supplies last. Only patrons 18 years or older can request a kit.
However, Gomez previously noted that lab tests are better at catching an infection more accurately than take-home tests.
Gomez also reminded parents to keep their children’s other vaccines up to date, especially as they get ready to return to class. She noted that the rate for these other vaccines, which is required by schools, had dropped due to homeschooling and home-based learning during the pandemic or simply “not going out as much.”
The Yuma County Health Department also has those vaccines available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call the number above.
BORDER CROSSINGS NOT SLOWING DOWN
Russ Hartley of Emergency Management spoke about activities at the border that involve his department, in particular the migrants and asylum seekers crossing into the United States through Yuma County.
“The numbers haven’t slowed down. They’re still the same they’ve been,” he said.
However, one current concern is the heat and the migrants that continue to cross the desert. Consequently, border agents are finding an average of three to five deceased migrants a week.
Hartley noted that his department continues to maintain portable bathrooms along the border for sanitary purposes.
In addition, to date, the Governor’s Office, with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, and the Regional Center for Border Health have sent 28 buses from Yuma to Washington, D.C., with almost 1,100 asylum seekers who voluntarily want to go to the East Coast.
The Regional Center for Border Health picks them up at the Border Patrol station, screens them for COVID-19, with under 1% testing positive, and moves them out of the area.
Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines, who presided over the meeting, told Hartley that Amanda Aguirre, president and CEO of the Regional Center for Border Health, had expressed concern with razor kits being handed out to migrants at the border by people or an organization. The kits have to be thrown away because they contain razors.
Lines requested that Emergency Management ask those giving away the razor kits to refrain from doing so.