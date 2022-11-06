As local funds dry up, the Yuma County Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end. The program will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Economic Security.
The program stopped taking applications on Oct. 27 to ensure the total number of applications submitted does not exceed the number of funds available in the program.
Any applications received by Oct. 27 will continue to be processed until funds run out. The county notes that having applied does not guarantee payment and applications currently being processed are subject to funding availability.
The county is also working on transferring the program to DES, where services will continue until funds from this program run out. Details of how and where to apply through DES will be available within the next two weeks, officials said.
The county received a federal allocation of $11.7 million as part of the COVID-19 relief package to help individuals and families suffering from the financial impacts of the pandemic.
In February 2021, the Board of Supervisors voted to keep the funding and run a local Emergency Rental Assistance Program instead of sending the funds to DES for implementation, as other jurisdictions had done. Chairman Tony Reyes pointed out at the time that DES didn’t have local staff handling the program and that “people in San Luis and Somerton do not use the internet as much, they still like that physical contact.”
“Your characterization of the rural areas is correct,” Brian Babiars, executive director of WACOG, said during a discussion. “There’s a lot of necessity for hand holding.”
In March 2021, the county partnered with the Western Arizona Council of Governments to launch the program to help residents pay for past-due rent and utility bills and other housing expenses caused by the pandemic. Renters could apply for up to $3,500 in rental and utility assistance per month for up to 15 months. Payments were issued directly to landlords and/or utility companies on the renter’s behalf.
WACOG took in applications and determined eligibility. The applications were then sent to the county, which contacted the landlords, processed payments and issued checks to landlords and utility companies.
Since the beginning of the program, the county has helped more than 1,300 households from being evicted or having their utilities disconnected. More than $9 million has been paid to landlords and utility providers on behalf of approved tenants, “ensuring housing stability for many county residents,” the county stated in a press release.
However, WACOG has a backlog of about 485 applications. The available funding is not enough to cover all pending applications. Accordingly, the county reached out to the state to request help.
DES still has funding for emergency rental assistance, and the state agency agreed to open its portal to Yuma County residents. DES will start accepting applications as early as Nov. 15 if the supervisors approve a data sharing agreement on Monday.
DES also agreed to allow any applications that are in the WACOG system that have not received funding to be manually input into the state’s portal.