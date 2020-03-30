As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Teran G. Twist, Jr., male, 24. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 210 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: “Vicious Twist.” Tattoos: “KWAPA,” “PRIDE” and “VICIOUS” on the face; “Stay Strong,” “Westside” and “Death Before Dishonor” on the right forearm, and “All the Pain Ain’t The Same” and “ARIZONA” on the left arm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of criminal damage, a Class 5 felony, and misconduct involving weapons, a Class 4 felony.
• James Leroy Yeghoian, male, 55. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Aliases: Leroy James, James Heaton, James Leroy, Leroy Yeghoian. Tattoos: faces on the right shoulder; an eagle on the right arm, and “Brittany,” a skull with drum sticks, tribal design, mountains, eagle, “Jama,” skeleton and “Musician” on the back. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony.
• Destiny Deserie Ibarra, female, 22. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 172 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Desi. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted theft of a credit card, a Class 6 felony.
• Armando Luis Diaz, male, 53. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 175 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Aliases: Armando Louis, Armando Vaughan. His probation violation is for the original conviction of facilitation to commit theft, a Class 6 felony.