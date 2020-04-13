As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Krystal Marie Thurman, female, 28. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 120 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Aliases: Tyus, Kristal Marie. Tattoos: butterfly on the left shoulder, “Ever Changing” on the right rib cage and a tattoo of people on the abdomen. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of aggravated assault, a Class 5 felony.
• Laurel Elizabeth David, female, 28. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 200 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Aliases: Laurel White, Laurel Davis. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Ricardo Emanuelle Mendoza-Prado, male, 28. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 120 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: “Diablo.” His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Jennifer Darlene Thacker, female, 39. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 205 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Aliases: Jennifer Boatwell, Jennifer Boutwell. Tattoos: Unknown markings on left wrist, left arm, left shoulder and ankles. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.