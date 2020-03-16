As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Ashley Hernandez — female, 22. Height 5 feet, weight 95 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Ashlyn Everett. Tattoos: bird and banner with “Free” on the left forearm, flower and knife on the right hand, “Demariado” on the abdomen and a lion on the back. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted shoplifting, a Class 5 felony.
• Fernando Castillo — male, 45. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 220 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Fernando Reyes. Tattoos: symbols on the right arm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of fraudulent use of a credit card, a Class 6 felony.
• Roberta Elizabeth Thomas — female, 29. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 250 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Seize the Day….” on the chest, pentagram with a heart inside on both wrists and a spade on the right ring finger. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted aggravated domestic violence, a Class 6 felony.
• Neyva Andrea Caboga — female, 32. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 180 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Neyva Gaboga. Tattoos: “Angel” on the neck, “Josefina” on the left forearm, “Pricilla” on the right arm and “Skyler” on the right leg. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony.