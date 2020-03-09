As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Isabelle Nicole Ornelas, female, 25. Height 5 feet, 6 inches, weight 230 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Juan”on the right wrist, “Nate” on the left arm, “Arizona” on the left foot and “Ornelas” on the right ankle. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony; theft of means of transportation, a Class 3 felony, and burglary in the third degree, a Class 3 felony.
• Heather Ann Abair, female, 39. Height 5 feet, 7 inches, weight 155 pounds. Blonde hair, blue eyes. Alias: Heather Ann Black. Tattoos: flowers and butterflies on the right arm, names and dates on the left shoulder, and a tiger face, flowers and butterfly on back. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Monique Thomas Alvanez, female, 30. Height 5 feet, 1 inch, weight 220 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: “Momo.” Tattoos: letters on the fingers of the right hand, “Anthony” on the right arm, butterflies on the left arm and “KP” on the left wrist. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted shoplifting, a Class 5 felony.
• Debra Auldridge, female, 43. Height 5 feet, weight 120 pounds. Blonde hair, blue eyes. Alias: Debra Lynn. Tattoos: “Mike & Deb” and a feather on the right forearm. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony.