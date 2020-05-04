As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Autumn Burgess, female, 41. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 112 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Alias: Autumn Lynne Avent. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Kramer F. McDonald, male, 30. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 152 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Kramer Francis McDonald. His probation violation is for the original conviction of theft, a Class 6 felony.
• Joshua Allen Bingham, male, 31. Height 5 feet 11 inches, weight 156 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony.
• Edgar Avila-Meza, male, 45. Height 5 feet 8, weight 140 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Aliases: Edgar Meza, Edgar Avila, Rogardo Avila. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted importation of marijuana, a Class 4 felony.