As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• David Romero Hernandez Jr., male, 54., Height 5 feet four inches, weight 140 pounds. Brown hair, hazel eyes. Tattoos: pictures of females on the left forearm, “I LOVE MOM” on the right knuckles, “MARAIMA” on the left wrist, a skeleton and a cross and the Virgin Mary on the back. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.
• Jason L. Lomaintewa, Sr., male, 45. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 170 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Lawrence Lomaintewa, Jason Lawrence, “Fireman Lomaintewa.” His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony.
• Melissa Contreras, female, 35. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 218 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: stars on the left arm – stars. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted theft, a Class 6 felony.
• Eddie Islas, male, 27. Height 6 feet, weight 180 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: “Cala” (gang name), Calamardo Islas. Tattoos: “ESL” on the left arm, “Perdoname Madre Mia” on the left forearm, and “AZ” and Saint Jude on the right forearm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted shoplifting, a Class 5 felony.