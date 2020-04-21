As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Johnathan Mora, male, 38. Height 5 feet 10 inches, weight 160 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Aliases: Joshua Adrian Mora, Jonathan More, Oshua Adrian Mora. Tattoos: unknown markings on the chest. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted theft of a credit card, a Class 6 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Don Louis Duncan, male, 64. Height 6 feet 2 inches, weight 225 pounds. Gray hair, hazel eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted aggravated driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, a Class 5 felony.
• Gustavo Prieto Esparza, male, 49. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 220 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Aliases: Gustavo Rodriguez, Gustavo Prieto, Gustavo Eperca. His probation violation is for the original conviction of forgery, a Class 4 felony.
• Crystal Isamar Espinoza, female, 21. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 120 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: star on the third finger of the right hand, cross on the left wrist, Chinese writing on the back and “Alex” on the right wrist. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.