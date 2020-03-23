As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• Roy Orozco, male, 20. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 136 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Family” and roses on the left arm. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Jonathan Jesus Carrillo, male, 37. Height 5 feet 8 inches, weight 250 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: tattoos of rosary, angel and lips on the chest, a spider web on the left elbow, “RIP” on the left forearm, and a tribal design on the neck. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony.
• Isaac Chan, male, 30. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 138 pounds. Black hair, brown eyes. Alias: Luis Chang. Tattoos: “Little” on the right forearm; “Town” on the left forearm; tattoos of a rose, face and teardrop on the right arm, and “San Luis Sonora” on the abdomen. His probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 4 felony.
• Autumn Marie Collins, female, 42. Height 5 feet 7 inches, weight 143 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Aliases: Autumn Heilaman, Linda Ellezge. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony.