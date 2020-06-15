As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself.
• June Pearl Agustine, female, 29. Height 5 feet 4 inches, weight 197 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: three stars on the neck and “Love” on the left wrist. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of child abuse involving domestic violence, a Class 4 felony.
• Christopher Michael Tovarez, male, 36. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 190 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: “Tovarez,” “VIRI,” “Aideh” and “01-06-08” on the right arm; flames on the right hand; “Life/Death” and “Allannah” with the date “04-10-10” on the left arm; “Love $ Pain” on the torso; “AZ” and pierced lip and eyes on the right leg. His probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted possession of dangerous drugs for sale, a Class 3 felony.
• Angela Marie Godwin, female, 41. Height 5 feet 1 inch, weight 110 pounds. Brown hair, green eyes. Tattoos: tribal tattoo on the back, cross with roses on the right arm, and heart with barbed wire on the shoulder. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Andrea Nikita Hilley, female, 33. Height 5 feet 5 inches, weight 176 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: butterfly on the lower back, “N” on the neck and “Coco” on the left hand. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of attempted possession of narcotic drugs, a Class 5 felony.