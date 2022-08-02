Although community transmission of COVID-19 remains on a “high” level, the positivity rate in Yuma County has dipped slightly in the last two weeks.
Public Health Director Diana Gomez on Monday gave the Board of Supervisors an update on COVID-19 activities.
“We’re seeing an increase across the country, the state, and we’re definitely seeing that increase here in our community,” Gomez said.
She explained that the increase is primarily due to the highly contagious omicron variant BA.5. “It’s more likely to infect somebody that’s had a different version of that virus before.”
However, the positivity rate of all lab-reported cases dipped to 34%, a drop from 41% two weeks ago and 38% a week ago. She stressed that this rate does not include home tests, “which are really prevalent and a lot of people are taking advantage of them.”
Yuma Regional Medical Center on Monday reported 21 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and none of them are in the intensive care unit.
Gomez reminded residents to continue being cautious, such as wearing masks in crowded areas, and taking a test if they feel ill, and keeping up with vaccines and boosters.
The Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters Monday to Thursday, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. To make an appointment, call 928-317-4550. Any child over the age of 6 months is eligible for a vaccine. Children ages 5 to 11 can receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine five months after completing the first series. A second booster has been approved for those over the age of 50 who are immunocompromised.
Gomez also urged residents to take a test if they believe they’ve been exposed to the virus.
“It’s important if you have a big family and you think you’ve been exposed, you might want to test everybody,” she said. “We know that in our community we have a lot of people where grandma lives at home with you and an elderly uncle, and those are the people that we are really trying to look out for. We want to make sure that you and your family members have access to that so you can take the necessary precautions.”
Chairman Tony Reyes pointed out that most people by now realize what preventive measures they can take to protect themselves. “We are in that process where we have to let people make their own decisions about what level of risk they want to expose themselves to or if at all,” he said.
He also noted that some locations are still providing free tests. Supervisor Martin Porchas said that he didn’t find any free tests. “I went and got tested. It’s $20 if you don’t have insurance,” Porchas said, adding that “there’s people out there that don’t have insurance.”
Free COVID-19 self-test kits are available at all Yuma County Library District locations. Request a kit at the Circulation Desk or call 928-782-1871 to request curbside pickup. Only patrons 18 years or older can request a kit.
In addition, most insurance companies will cover the cost of a test.
Reyes noted that there’s an organization in San Luis that conducts free testing Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8-11 a.m.. “If you want to find out what it is, call the Health Department,” he said.
Home testing should be done “systematically,” Reyes added, “because when you test when you feel bad, it’s already kind of too late. You already have it, you probably already gave it to your partner, you probably already gave it to your kids. It’s a little late.”
However, he stressed that sometimes lab tests at a medical facility are necessary. “For example, if you go to work and you need a form, it’s not going to work if you say that I tested at home and I’m sick and I can’t go work. You’re going to need something a little more than that. So please do a little bit of research. If you feel sick, test and test quickly.”
Reyes urged residents to be proactive, rather than reactive. “As soon as you feel sick, if you feel sick or if you’ve been out of the country, or if you’ve been in places that have a lot of people in there, remember, be preventive. Don’t be reactive, reactive is just a little too late. Be a little bit more preventive. Remember you are in charge of not only your own health but the health of people around you, so please be a little responsible,” he said.