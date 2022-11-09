Editor’s Note: The election results are as of 10:17 p.m. Nov. 8, and are the results from the Yuma County website.
Yuma County – School Boards
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Editor’s Note: The election results are as of 10:17 p.m. Nov. 8, and are the results from the Yuma County website.
Yuma County – School Boards
Antelope Union High Board (2 seats)
Barbara L. Braden: 28.03%
Jared Osborn: 36.81%
Martha Yardley-Jones: 35.16%
Somerton Elementary Board (2 seats)
Luisa Arreola: 32.10%
Lizandro “Louie” Galaviz: 29.32%
Laura Torres: 38.58%
Gadsden Elementary Board (3 seats)
Liliana Arroyo: 13.24%
Josue Becerra: 5.30%
Luis Fernanda Borga: 5.54%
Brian De La Hoya: 10.36%
Jorge Duarte: 10.47%
Alvaro Escalante: 7.08%
Maria Luz Hoyos: 12.59%
Abelina Jaime: 7.32%
Luis “Cuate” Marquez: 13.58%
Zahid Plantillas: 3.60%
Lizbeth Vasquez: 10.92%
Yuma County School S uperintendent
Tom Hurt (R): 58.47%
Olivia Elizondo Zepeda (D): 41.53%
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 71F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Mainly sunny. High 72F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.