A supervisor lamented that the rising costs of construction is limiting the number of families Yuma County can help with the rehabilitation of their homes.
The Board of Supervisors on Monday held a public hearing on a funding application to the Arizona Department of Housing for the owner-occupied housing rehabilitation of five homes.
Staff asked for approval to submit an application for $500,000, the maximum available in Community Development Block Grant State Special Projects funding for fiscal year 2021.
The county conducted a public hearing on Oct. 13 to solicit projects from the public. The county received only one proposal, also from the county, that proposes the rehabilitation of five owner-occupied homes.
Chairman Tony Reyes said he had a “tough time,” not with the project itself, but with the rehabilitation costs. “But I know how much things have increased in cost. I was complaining when it was $50,000, it’s now $100,000 per home,” he noted.
He added that $500,000 seems like a lot of money to help only five families. He asked whether they could stretch the budget to rehab more homes.
Grants administrator Diana Veloz explained that five is the minimum and the county can do more if the budget allows it. She noted that with past funding, the county has been able to do more than the minimum indicated in the application.
Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi asked if the county could gut a house and completely rebuild it. Veloz noted that the county can and has done so in the past, when it made more sense.
Supervisor Jonathan Lines questioned whether the county needed to adhere to federal wage requirements for these projects. Velez said the projects were exempt from the federal wage laws. Reyes noted that the costs would have been more expensive if the federal wage requirements had applied.
Veloz also noted that 18%, which is about $90,000, goes toward administrative costs, but the county can use some of these to cover contingency costs for the rehab projects.
The supervisors have the discretion of selecting the projects to be submitted for the application, provided they meet all the CDBG requirements. This grant does not have matching requirements.
The public hearing did not draw any speakers. The supervisors unanimously agreed to authorize the submission of the grant application, which is due Jan. 14.
Staff also conducted a public hearing to solicit community projects for the fiscal year 2022 CDBG funding. The proposed projects will be submitted to the board for prioritization for funding at a later meeting date.
In other action, the supervisors awarded the bid for Flexible Spending Account and COBRA Administration to ASIFlex for the Yuma County Employee Benefit Trust.
The supervisors also awarded the bid for the Employee Benefits Medical Program, which includes network, medical management, third-party administrative services, wellness, stop loss and health savings account administration to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona for the Yuma County Employee Benefit Trust.
Both are effective July 1, with four renewable terms.
The supervisors rejected proposals for Part C, Mexico PPO Network coverage. Reyes explained that the proposals got in late and/or didn’t meet the basic requirement costs and will go out to bid again.