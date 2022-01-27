Yuma County is recruiting poll workers for the two elections being held this year. Election Services needs individuals to work in Vote Centers throughout the county during the primary election on Aug. 2 and the general election on Nov. 8.
“Poll workers are critical to the success of an election. Having an adequate number of poll workers to staff polling places on Election Day can ensure voters receive the assistance they need at the polls and help provide a positive and smooth voting experience for all. By signing up to be a poll worker, you can Help America Vote,” Yuma County stated in a news release.
Poll workers receive a stipend based on their assignment and may be eligible for additional pay if they are bilingual and assigned to provide language services to voters.
Poll workers must be a registered voter in Arizona and a resident of Yuma County. Current high school students aged 16 and 17 can participate as a poll worker with permission from their parents or guardian and school. Training is required to become a poll worker.
The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day and poll workers are required to be at the Vote Center from approximately 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
To apply to become a poll worker, go to https://tinyurl.com/3ysx37pn. For the student Election Day poll worker application, go to https://tinyurl.com/munbcrms.
For more information, visit www.yumacountyaz.gov/voterandelectionservices or call Election Services at 928-373-1014.