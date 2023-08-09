Yuma County seeks vendors to join Health and Wellness Fair

The Yuma County seeks vendors who wish to share information about their health and wellness resources at an Employee Health and Wellness Fair to be held on Oct. 11.

 COURTESY OF YUMA COUNTY

The Yuma County Benefits Division is inviting Yuma community vendors to participate in a Employee Health and Wellness Fair on Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Health and Wellness Fair provides county and court employees the opportunity to learn about health and wellness services in the county. This event is an opportunity for vendors to share information about their health and wellness resources through samples, health screenings, handouts and interactive activities.

