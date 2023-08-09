Yuma County seeks vendors to join Health and Wellness Fair

The Yuma County Benefits Division is inviting Yuma community vendors to participate in a Employee Health and Wellness Fair on Oct. 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Health and Wellness Fair provides county and court employees the opportunity to learn about health and wellness services in the county. This event is an opportunity for vendors to share information about their health and wellness resources through samples, health screenings, handouts and interactive activities.
Acceptance is based on available category space, and there is no cost to participate. For consideration, vendors must complete the application available at tinyurl.com/3pjtucz2, which requires a summary of the health and wellness services offered by the vendor. The application must be emailed to HRBenefits@yumacountyaz.gov by 4 p.m. Aug. 31.
If accepted, vendors will receive a confirmation email with further details. For more information, contact Benefits Specialist Alejandra Jimenez at HRBenefits@yumacountyaz.gov or 928-373-1013.