Yuma County Election Services needs election workers for its vote centers for the Nov. 8 general election. The vote centers are located throughout the county.
“Election workers are critical to the success of an election. Having an adequate number of election workers to staff polling places on Election Day can ensure voters receive the assistance they need at the polls and help provide a positive and smooth voting experience for all. By signing up to be an election worker, you can Help America Vote,” the county said in a press release.
Election workers receive a stipend based on their assignment and may be eligible for additional pay if they are bilingual and assigned to provide language services to voters at a vote center. Election workers must be a registered voter in Arizona and a resident of Yuma County. Current high school students aged 16 and 17 can participate as election workers with permission from their parents or guardian and school. Training is required prior to Election Day.
The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and election workers are required to be at their assigned vote center from about 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day.