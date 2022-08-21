Yuma County Election Services needs election workers for its vote centers for the Nov. 8 general election. The vote centers are located throughout the county.

“Election workers are critical to the success of an election. Having an adequate number of election workers to staff polling places on Election Day can ensure voters receive the assistance they need at the polls and help provide a positive and smooth voting experience for all. By signing up to be an election worker, you can Help America Vote,” the county said in a press release.

