A federal judge in Louisiana has blocked the Biden administration from ending a pandemic restriction known as Title 42, a ruling Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot said he is in agreement with.
“I was a big proponent of not ending Title 42. For me it was a matter of public health and safety,” Wilmot said. “It had to do with the danger associated with the pandemic and migrants who were coming into the country illegally without being tested for communicable diseases.”
Title 42 is a public rule issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that gave U.S. Customs and Border Protection the authority during a pandemic to turn away asylum-seekers in order to halt the cross-country spread of COVID-19.
The Biden administration had planned to end it in May. It has been in use since March 2020 and more than 1.8 million migrants have been expelled.
Wilmot said that rescinding Title 42 made no sense because the United States is still currently under a national emergency declaration due to COVID-19.
He added that doing so would also have overwhelmed border communities, stretching the resources of nonprofits that are already over capacity,
Furthermore, the Department of Homeland Security is currently unprepared to handle what would surely be a potential influx of migrants.
Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., have also opposed ending the policy without a “comprehensive, workable plan in place.
Between 800 and 1,300 migrants from all over the world are entering the country illegally in the Yuma Sector each day, with a majority of the crossing happening by the Cocopah Reservation, which is where the border wall ends.
“We are talking about a number of communicable diseases coming from these countries. All stuff you don’t want to expose people to,” Wilmot said. “Yet Border Patrol is being tasked with releasing them into the country while their cases make their way through immigration court.”
The Regional Center for Border Health in Yuma reported that roughly 10 percent of the migrants who were turned over to the agency and later released into the community had tested positive for COVID-19.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection estimates that 18,000 migrants from more than 140 countries are illegally crossing the southern border every day, which is twice the average number of daily apprehensions last summer.
Fiscal year 2022 is also shaping up to be a big year for migrant apprehensions. CBP says it’s already apprehended more than 1 million migrants so far this fiscal year, which began on October 1, which is the most in history.
Wilmot said even with Title 42 still in place, migrants are still trying to cross the US-Mexico border, with more than 200,000 having already been apprehended this fiscal year in the Yuma Sector.
That figure does not include the 20,000 got-aways who successfully managed to avoid detection by Border Patrol agents.
While some of the migrants are coming from Mexico and South America, a majority are not, and as such are not being returned to their countries of origin.
“There are no consequences to crossing illegally,” Wilmot said. “One migrant even told Border Patrol agents that he planned to send his child back to Mexico when he got to where he was going so another family member could come across.”
Wilmot explained that 80 to 90 percent of the migrants being apprehended in the Yuma Sector are coming from countries that don’t have a reciprocity agreement with the U.S., which means they can’t be sent back and are allowed to stay until their removal proceedings are held.
“What you are seeing down along the levee are not caravans of people coming from destitute countries,” Wilmot said. “They all have money, cell phones, Ipads and are wearing nice clothes.”
Wilmot explained that many of the migrants have already fled their countries of origin to other countries where they have been allowed to establish residency and work.
“But that is not what they want. They dump their identification and passports before they cross,” Wilmot said. “They then give different names from another country so they can stay. They are gaming the system.”
The sheriff said that a majority of the migrants have flown to Mexicali, where they then take a bus or taxi to Algodones or some other area near the border wall and simply walk into the country and surrender to Border Patrol agents after paying the cartel.