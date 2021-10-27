The Yuma veteran who recently stopped an armed robbery attempt has been honored with the Citizen’s Valor Award from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Leon Wilmot presented the honor to James Kilcer on Tuesday morning, which is the highest honor for community members.
Wilmot praised Kilcer for his “extraordinary heroism” and “exceptional courage” for coming to the aid of another person at great personal risk to himself.
“All too often in law enforcement we get calls to respond to something that is going on and when we get there we have to try to pick up the pieces and determine what happened,” Wilmot said. “More often than not you will see a bunch of videos that people post, but they take no action. When we witnessed what (Kilcer) did on this occasion, it was refreshing for us to see a citizen step up and protect another citizen of the community.”
Kilcer was at the Chevron, located at 10747 E. North Frontage Road, the morning of Oct. 20 to get gas and drinks for work.
As he was about to leave, two masked individuals, one of whom had a pistol, entered the store, intending to rob it.
In a flash, the 32-year-old father pounced, getting the gun away from the robber and detaining him on the ground until deputies arrived on scene.
Afterward, Kilcer grabbed his snacks and went into work, although he was a bit late.
Several other veterans and civic organizations were also present at Tuesday morning’s ceremony, which was held in front of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, to recognize Kilcer for his selfless actions that day.
Among them was Commander Larry Lord of American Legion Post 19, who presented Kilcer with a year’s membership and an invitation to ride with the dignitaries in the upcoming Veterans Day Parade.
Kilcer was also presented with a Distinguished Citizens Award from the Marine Corps League Yuma Detachment 635 and a year’s membership in its organization as well.
Representing the community was Jonathan Porter, who spoke about the now-viral video of the incident, and presented Kilcer with a crystal heart.
“It’s obvious your actions have resonated with millions of frustrated citizens across the country who want to see justice restored,” Porter said. “You set an example for all of us and reminded us all that we are all responsible for the safety of this community.”
The general manager of Chevron was also on hand to express the company’s appreciation to Kilcer.
Kilcer, who is employed as a contractor at Yuma Proving Ground, says he is extremely humbled by the outpouring of support he has received from the community.
“Yuma is a friendly, close-knit kind of place where everyone who has been here for a while knows everybody,” Kilcer said. “It’s been really heartwarming.”
He also admits to being surprised about all the notoriety he has received from around the country.
“It has definitely gotten a lot more attention than I thought it would,” Kilcer said. “Then again, I wasn’t doing it for fame or fortune. I was doing it because it had to be done, and I would do it all over again.”
However, he noted, “I’m waiting for things to get back to normal where no one knows who I am.”
Kilcer has been back to the Chevron a few times since the incident and has overheard customers in line ahead of him talking about the incident.
“I was getting a six pack of beer and some water because I was going to visit my brother and the other customers in the store were talking about it,” Kilcer said. “It was surreal and kind of funny at the same time. I just kept my mouth shut and let them talk.”
A native of upstate New York, Kilcer served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2007 to 2011 as a tactical air operations technician and was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
He was assigned to Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 1 and did a tour in Afghanistan.
Kilcer has worked at YPG the past four years and is currently with the threat systems and target simulations division.