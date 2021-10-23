The U.S. Marine veteran who prevented an armed robbery at a Foothills Chevron station earlier this week will be officially recognized for his bravery.
Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot announced on Friday that he will personally present James Kilcer the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Valor Award Tuesday morning.
Several other community organizations will also be in attendance to present Kilcer with awards as well.
The ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. in front of the main office, located at 142 S. 3rd Ave.
Kilcer, who works as a contractor at Yuma Proving Ground, said he was on his way to work when he stopped at the Chevron, 10747 E. North Frontage Road, at about 4:30 a.m. to get gas.
As he was about to leave, two masked individuals, one of whom had a pistol, entered the store, intending to rob it.
In a flash, the 32-year-old father pounced, getting the gun away from the robber and detaining him on the ground until deputies arrived on scene.
Afterward, Kilcer grabbed his snacks and went into work, although he was a bit late.
A native of upstate New York, Kilcer served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2007 to 2011 and was stationed at MCAS Yuma.
He was assigned to Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 1 and did a tour in Afghanistan.
Kilcer has worked at YPG the past four years and is currently with the threat systems and target simulations division.