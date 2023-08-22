The National Weather Service Phoenix Office originally projected Hurricane Hilary would bring about two to three inches of rain to Yuma County this past weekend, Friday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 20. But in reality, NWS Phoenix Meteorologist Gabriel Lojera noted that Yuma generally saw rainfall accumulations between a tenth of an inch to half an inch. A station near Fortuna Foothills received the highest accumulation at three-quarters of an inch.

“For wind speeds, actually, we saw peak gusts at the Yuma airport of 69 miles per hour (Sunday) afternoon,” Lojera said. “And then we did see visibilities get reduced down to less than a quarter of a mile at times due to the strong winds. So not only did we have those strong winds but we also had that create blowing dust issues as well.”

