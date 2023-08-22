The National Weather Service Phoenix Office originally projected Hurricane Hilary would bring about two to three inches of rain to Yuma County this past weekend, Friday, Aug. 18 through Sunday, Aug. 20. But in reality, NWS Phoenix Meteorologist Gabriel Lojera noted that Yuma generally saw rainfall accumulations between a tenth of an inch to half an inch. A station near Fortuna Foothills received the highest accumulation at three-quarters of an inch.
“For wind speeds, actually, we saw peak gusts at the Yuma airport of 69 miles per hour (Sunday) afternoon,” Lojera said. “And then we did see visibilities get reduced down to less than a quarter of a mile at times due to the strong winds. So not only did we have those strong winds but we also had that create blowing dust issues as well.”
Lojera shared that the reason why Yuma saw less rain than projected was that the storm accelerated a lot more than forecasted, resulting in less prolonged rainfall activity.
“Most of the rain fell early morning on Saturday,” he said. “We had the initial moisture surge from Hilary but during the storm, most of the heaviest rain was over California.”
Sunday was the windy day because “that’s when the storm was making its propulsive approach to get to California.”
Yuma County Emergency Management Director Tony Badilla commented that Yuma County generally weathered the storm well.
“I can tell you that during the storm, you know, obviously we had some trees uprooted, we had some power poles go down, we had probably stuff that was flying through the air,” he said. “But overall, we fared very well. I know the first responders, both law enforcement and fire, throughout the county were very busy handling calls of service.
“A lot of them were power-related like we had power lines go down or arc and so we had, at one time, had 23 areas of Yuma County without power. But I will tell you that APS brought in extra crews … Their APS staff came through and worked throughout the night getting everybody back up to power, they had everybody, I think, at this (Monday) morning back on but they’ve had a power outage again and it’s storm-related but it was obviously caused later on.”
APS Southwest Division Public Affairs Manager Regina Twomey remarked that the crews worked diligently with some extra help.
“Our crews worked safely and efficiently to restore power during the storm,” she said. “We had some additional assistance from team members in Casa Grande and Phoenix to aid with restoration efforts. We are so thankful for the community’s patience and support as we worked to restore power.”
Badilla also mentioned that the Salvation Army had set up a shelter for the storm and Yumans have moved on to cleaning up the county by removing trees and debris the storm swept up.
One incident of note was that a response was made to a trailer fire caused by a power line arcing a tree. Other than that, Badilla was aware of mostly tree and roof damage.
“I was down on Avenue B, they had some trees uprooted,” he said. “I know the Cocopah reservations that they’ve lost some shingles on roofs in their housing. So I mean, I didn’t hear a lot of damages in some of the south but they just said they held their own.”
Lt. Marco Santana of the San Luis Police Department stated that the wind was very strong in San Luis’ corner of the county.
“There was a lot of 911 hangups but nothing too serious,” he said. “There was one vehicle collision that happened where a single vehicle lost control and struck a street light pole, but nothing else. If anything else, there were street signs that fell on the floor. Tree branches also broke but again, nothing serious.”
Nathan Hammond of the Wellton Police Department reported that there was only one official call for service.
“The initial call came in as like a possible semi-truck rollover but the vehicle was never found rolled over anywhere,” he said. “Our officers checked from our area all the way to the mountains and then all the way back, kind of closer to the Tacna areas. So that’s the only actual official call for service but we did have instances where we found downed trees, palm trees and there’s some people’s properties that were damaged out here.”
Tania Pavlak from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office shared that there were 31 public assists and nine motor vehicle incidents in total from Friday through Sunday and while she couldn’t guarantee they were all storm-related at the time, she did remark that the office has had busier weekends.
[It’s] average for emergency calls but what we do have a lot of this weekend were the deputies proactively doing security checks and patrolling neighborhoods,” she said. “They also assisted local agencies such as APS and Public Works with road closures and reporting repairs needed by residents.”
In light of the anticipated need for repairs by many, Badilla wants to tell the community to make sure they vet the people they’ll be contracting to do work for them.
“Make sure they’re legitimate businesses and they’ve been vetted,” he said. “In other words, they’re licensed contractors because sometimes when these things happen, people come in and try to take advantage of people, saying they’re gonna do roof repairs, take the money and don’t have those fixed.”
Additionally, folks need to stay prepared for future storms.
“Even though the storm’s over, doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be prepared for the next one because we are in monsoon season so it could happen tomorrow, it could happen a week from now,” he added. “We still got about another 45 days of monitoring.”
Badilla recommends Yumans remain aware of the weather and avoid severe weather like this weekend’s.
“Know your area, know what kind of weather you have in there, plan ahead,” he said. “Make sure they have a communication and evacuation plan if they need to leave. Obviously, know your flood risk … Check your property for trees that need to be trimmed, any type of stuff that’s around their yard or may blow such as a trampoline, a shed. Make sure to take down furniture, put it away and then prepare for power outages.
“You know if you’re going to lose power, which we did have happen – that was probably a major cause of service for our first responders and for APS obviously – make sure they have batteries and a powered radio if they need to. And then if they’re traveling, if it’s bad weather, pull off the road and pull off to the side, turn their lights off. If it’s flooded roadways, ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown.’ Don’t drive through flooded roadways. If the weather does get bad, find someplace to take shelter. And obviously, we always preach preparing a 72-hour kit for themselves and their kids.”