The 2021 Yuma County Spelling Bee will begin Feb. 11, maintaining a sense of normalcy amid the array of events canceled over the last 10 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. in the Arizona Western College Schoening Conference Center, located inside the College Community Center (also known as the 3C Building) at 2020 S. Avenue 8E.
While other counties in Arizona are taking a virtual route with the competition, the Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office was concerned that such a modality would do little to preserve the integrity and the spirit of the annual event.
“We didn’t think that was consistent with what the spirit of the spelling bee is all about,” said Yuma County Superintendent Tom Tyree. “To me, personally, the idea of students spelling words on a piece of paper and somehow submitting that – that’s not what a spelling bee is. There have been so many activities that have been canceled; we’re really happy that this is one we’re able to do in a safe way. Students’ preparation and hard work will be paid off by having a spelling bee in the way that we traditionally do with a few modifications.”
According to Tyree, to afford ample social distancing, partitions in the conference room will be removed to create a larger space, where spellers and spectators alike will be spaced six feet apart.
Attendance will be restricted to one parent or guardian per spelling bee participant. “That’s the one thing that’s unfortunate, but I think we need to do it to ensure the safety of the students,” Tyree said.
Face masks will be required for the event; students will be able to remove their mask while spelling the words given to them.
Tyree said that AWC will be live streaming the event for family members and supporters who can’t attend the event to watch in real time.
“That’s just another great example of the partnership we have with Arizona Western College and Dr. (Daniel) Corr as its president,” Tyree said. “We are so appreciative of their support year after year.”
Additional information on accessing the spelling bee’s livestream is forthcoming.