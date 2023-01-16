Veterans court

Judge Greg Stewart, of Yuma Justice Court presided over last month’s Veterans Treatment Court graduation ceremony in which five veterans (one posthumous) completed the program and had either the charges against them dismissed or discharged early from the probation they were serving.

 Photo courtesy of YUMA COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

Yuma County Superior Court’s only court for veterans charged with or already convicted of a felony recently graduated its first five participants (one posthumously), who completed the program.

Last month Veterans Treatment Court held a ceremony honoring those graduates in which Judge Greg Stewart either dismissed the charges against them or discharged them early from the probation they were serving.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you