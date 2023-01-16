Yuma County Superior Court’s only court for veterans charged with or already convicted of a felony recently graduated its first five participants (one posthumously), who completed the program.
Last month Veterans Treatment Court held a ceremony honoring those graduates in which Judge Greg Stewart either dismissed the charges against them or discharged them early from the probation they were serving.
“Some of the veterans were facing prison sentences before entering the diversion program,” said Court Program Manager Erin Osterman Ballos. “The typical length of the program is 18 months.”
The court requires participants to adhere to a strict regimen, such as working if they are able to, drug testing and counseling, addiction treatment, paying off any court-ordered restitution and weekly meetings with the judge.
“It has been so rewarding watching the participants grow during the program and seeing them get the treatment and benefits they deserve,” Ballos said.
Veterans Treatment Court, which is held every Wednesday at 3 p.m. in Yuma Justice Court, was implemented last February with the goal being to promote public safety, reduce jail time and repeated interactions with the criminal justice system and to connect them with the treatment and critical support they need.
The program was created in response to the growing number of cases involving veterans who have serious mental health and substance abuse issues that appear regularly on the court’s docket.
There are now 11 veterans remaining in the program and 10 others who have referrals pending.
“That means we could have 10 more veterans who could be joining the program soon,” Ballos said.
Participants are also assigned a volunteer veteran mentor to help encourage and guide them while in the program.
To be eligible for the program, the participant must be at least 18 years old, a veteran who was not dishonorably discharged, and a resident of Yuma County.
Veterans Court accepts both misdemeanor and felony cases into the program, provided the veteran isn’t charged with murder, manslaughter or a sexual offense.
Participants may be referred to the program by anyone, including an attorney, judge, prosecutor, treatment provider, family member or someone closely associated with them.
“I am blessed to be part of Veterans Treatment Court and help veterans overcome the factors that have brought them before the court,” Ballos said. “Our team is staffed by professionals that help veterans access medical care, mental health treatment and medication assistance. The program further helps veterans connect with peer support, educational resources, housing and employment assistance.”
According to Ballos, most veterans return home strengthened by their military service and are leaders in their neighborhoods and communities.
However, more than half of the 2.6 million service members returning from the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars returned with mental health issues related to their military service.
One out of six veterans struggle with addiction issues, one out of five have symptoms of a mental health disorder or cognitive impairment and over half have PTSD but do not receive treatment.
When these issues are left untreated, veterans suffer higher unemployment rates, arrest rates and homelessness.
Presently there are over 70,000 veterans in the criminal justice system nationwide, many arrested for charges related to trauma, mental health and substance abuse.
Additionally, research from Justice for Vets has found that veterans who participate in Veterans Treatment Courts experience significant improvement with depression, PTSD and substance abuse.
These veterans further experience significant improvement with critical social issues such as housing, emotional health, relationships, and overall well-being.