The Yuma County Superior Court held the first session of its newly-implemented Veterans Treatment Court earlier this month before Judge Gregory S. Stewart, Justice of the Peace, Precinct One.
Devoted solely to veteran case proceedings, the Veterans Treatment Court is a court-supervised comprehensive treatment program which provides judicial oversight, supervision, incentives and sanctions, as well as regular hearings before a designated judge.
Conciliation Court Mediator Erin Ballos said the goal of the program is to promote public safety, reduce jail time and repeated interaction with the criminal justice system for veterans, and to connect them with the treatment and critical support they need.
Participants will also be assigned a volunteer veteran mentor to help encourage, guide and motivate them while in the program.
“Our program aims to help veterans overcome the factors that have brought them before court,” Ballos said. “We had two participants accepted into the program at the first session, but we hope to have as many as 50 within the next six months.”
Ballos added that the program was created in response to the growing number of cases involving veterans who have serious mental health and substance abuse issues that appear regularly on the court’s docket.
Participation in the program will provide veterans with the possibility for early discharge from probation or a reduction in the level of their supervision; possible dismissal of charges; the potential to reduce felony cases to misdemeanors; education, housing, and employment assistance.
“We are not going to court-order anyone into the program,” Ballos said. “It is voluntary. They must willingly choose to participate in the program.”
Other benefits include; transportation assistance, mental health medication assistance, improved familial and social relationships; assistance with a range of mental health, alcohol, drug treatment and other ancillary services – such as parenting classes, anger management classes, and domestic violence classes.
To be eligible for the program, the participant must be at least 18-years-old, a veteran who was not dishonorably discharged, and a resident of Yuma County.
Veterans Court, according to Ballos, will consider both misdemeanor and felony cases for entry into the program, provided the applicant isn’t charged with murder or manslaughter, or charged with any sexual offenses.
Participants may be referred to the program by anyone, including an attorney, judge, prosecutor, treatment provider, family member or anyone closely associated with them. Veterans Court meets every Wednesday at 3 p.m.
The program was created in collaboration with the Presiding Judge, Court Administrator, County Attorney, Public Defender, Legal Defender, Chief of Adult Probation, Yuma Police Department, Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, which includes the Yuma County Detention Center.
Other local agencies such as the U.S. The Department of Veterans Affairs and Community Health Associates are also participating.
Additionally, Yuma County Superior Court applied for a grant with the Department of Justice and was awarded $262,164 in funding to implement the program.
