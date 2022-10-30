Yuma County: This Halloween, remember ‘one pill can kill’

The Yuma County Public Health Services District continues to warn the public of the dangers of fentanyl, especially with “rainbow fentanyl” circulating in the community.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF YUMA COUNTY

With Halloween approaching, officials remind parents that they need to check their kids’ candy and not allow them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them.

And if someone finds anything in candy boxes that they believe might be narcotics, they should immediately notify local law enforcement.

