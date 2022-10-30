Yuma County: This Halloween, remember ‘one pill can kill’

With Halloween approaching, officials remind parents that they need to check their kids’ candy and not allow them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them.
And if someone finds anything in candy boxes that they believe might be narcotics, they should immediately notify local law enforcement.
The Yuma County Public Health Services District continues to warn the public of the dangers of fentanyl, but officials note that this time it looks a little different. While many are aware of the illicit “M30 pills” that contain fentanyl, a new “rainbow fentanyl” is circulating in the community. The district has purchased several billboards across the county to bring awareness to this new trend and educate the public on this dangerous drug.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid, similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent. Illegal fentanyl is often mixed with other drugs, such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.
“Rainbow fentanyl–fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes–is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said Anne Milgran, administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
According to DEA lab testing, four of every 10 fake fentanyl pills contain a potentially lethal dose, and there is no way to know which pill has the lethal dose.
“We know that illicit pills are being bought and sold through texting and by using social media platforms,” said Ryan Butcher with the Yuma County Health District. “It is extremely important as parents that we have the tough conversations with our children about fentanyl, what it is, and why it’s so dangerous.”
In addition to awareness, the district recently started distributing naloxone to any agency or organization that is interested. Naloxone is a medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration that is designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses. The naloxone binds to opioid receptors and can reverse and block the effects of opioids, including fentanyl overdoses.
While the district does distribute to organizations, it does not distribute directly to the public. Community members interested in obtaining naloxone can reach out to Hope Inc, Community Bridges or Campesinos Sin Fronteras, all of which are enrolled in the naloxone program. Agencies interested in signing up for the naloxone program can reach out to Butcher via email at ryan.butcher@yumacountyaz.gov.
Those concerned about someone’s opioid or fentanyl use may the Arizona Opioid Assistance Referral line at 1-888-688-4222 for information about treatment and counseling options.