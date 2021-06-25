The owner of property located across from the Yuma County Justice Center and Courthouse wants to sell his property and has offered it to the county first.
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to offer the appraised value of $930,000. The county, by law, can pay no more than the appraised value for real estate property.
The property owner, Yuma attorney Candy Camarena, has indicated a desire to accept an offer for the appraised value.
The county has not announced how it would use the property, but it’s conveniently located at 217 S. 2nd Ave., directly across the street to the east of the Justice Center and Historic Courthouse.
The property is about 10,500 square feet in size, with two structures totaling about 5,000 square feet and parking spaces for 16 vehicles.
Camarena has asked to remain on the property until the county finalizes plans regarding the future redevelopment of the property.
In addition, Camarena also indicated that he and his sub-lessees are willing to negotiate a fair-market lease rate to be paid as tenants to the county.
With the board’s authorization, county staff will now proceed with the purchase process and the County Attorney’s office will enter into lease negotiations with the property tenants.
In other business, the supervisors took the following actions:
• Reappointed Debbie Townsend and Tim Dunn to the University of Arizona/Cooperative Extension Advisory Board for terms that will sunset on June 30, 2023. In addition, member Bruce Gwynn has declined another term and a replacement will be forthcoming at a later date.
• Appointed William Fox as Yuma County Legal Defender, effective June 21. Fox has been serving as the county interim legal defender since April 17. He has nearly 15 years of service to Yuma County in the Office of Legal Defender and the Office of Public Defender. Before being named interim legal defender, he served as the capital attorney in the Legal Defender’s office.
• Reappointed to the Local Workforce Development Board Charles “Chuck” Grube, Workforce Sector; Diane Poirot, Business Sector; Judith Castro, Education and Training sector; and Steven M. Miller, Workforce Sector. Their terms will expire on June 30, 2024.
• Appointed James Luft to represent the business sector on the Local Workforce Development Board for a term that will expire on June 30, 2023.
• As requested by the Yuma County Republican Party, approved Republican Precinct Committeemen appointments to fill vacancies for terms that will expire on Oct. 1, 2022. The Yuma County Republican Party submitted the following individuals for appointments to fill precinct committeemen vacancies: Precinct 4: John Perry Silvas; Precinct 6: Liliana Padilla; Precinct 11: Benjamin Trevor Hinderer; Precinct 15: Patricia S. Tennant; Precinct 17: Christina E. Taylor, Steven B. Taylor; Precinct 22: Deanna L. Graybeal-Lovato; Precinct 24: Harold Egbert Cable Jr; Precinct 41: Jennifer Kizer-Ramey; and Precinct 42: Helen E. Franklin. The eligibility of all appointees was verified through the voter registration system.