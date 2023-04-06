Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Martin Porchas has called for a roundtable of the county supervisors, elected officials and senior staff to discuss long-term strategic planning.

The event will be held two consecutive mornings on April 10-11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive.

