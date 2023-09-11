The Yuma County Human Resources Department will hold the Yuma County Job Fair on Tuesday at the Main Library located at 2951 S. 21st Drive in Yuma. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Job seekers and anyone looking to learn about current professional opportunities will get a chance to directly engage with county departments, elected office representatives and county court agency representatives to learn more about current open positions.
Attendees will gain insights into the county’s and court’s recruitment, interviewing and selection processes, along with guidance on the online application process.
Representatives of the Human Resources Benefits and Training Divisions will be present to explain the county’s benefit offerings, services and activities available to employees and their families.
Additionally, attendees will have the chance to learn about options for employee professional development.
Attendees can obtain helpful community resources, knowledge and best practices related to job searching, interviews and keeping gainful employment as part of the county’s partnership with Arizona@Work and Goodwill of Arizona.
“The Yuma County Job Fair is a convenient opportunity for local workers, students and job seekers to connect with Yuma County and Superior Court Departments and Offices who are looking for candidates at all skill levels,” said Jessica Rodriguez, director of human resources.
“Job seekers should come dressed for success, bring several copies of their updated resumes and be ready to engage with county departments and offices about what we do and why Yuma County is the best place to work,” she added.