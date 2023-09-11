The Yuma County Human Resources Department will hold the Yuma County Job Fair on Tuesday at the Main Library located at 2951 S. 21st Drive in Yuma. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Job seekers and anyone looking to learn about current professional opportunities will get a chance to directly engage with county departments, elected office representatives and county court agency representatives to learn more about current open positions.

