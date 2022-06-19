Yuma County has notified property owners of the intention to raise its primary property taxes over last year’s level. The county is proposing an increase of $1.09 million, or 3.18%.
The Board of Supervisors is holding a public hearing on the tax increase at 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St., in Yuma.
As an example, the proposed tax increase will cause primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $251 (total proposed taxes including the tax increase). Without the proposed tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would have been $243.
This proposed increase and the others further outlined below are exclusive of increased primary property taxes received from new construction. The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.
LIBRARY DISTRICT
In addition, the Yuma County Library District notified its property taxpayers of its intention to raise its secondary property taxes over last year’s level. The Library District is proposing an increase in secondary property taxes of $462,602, or 4.89%.
The proposed tax increase will cause Yuma County Library District’s secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $70. Without the proposed tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would have been $67.
FLOOD DISTRICT
The Yuma County Flood District also notified its property taxpayers of its intention to raise its secondary property taxes over last year’s level. The Flood District is proposing an increase in secondary property taxes of $109,730 or 3.95%.
The proposed tax increase will cause Yuma County Flood District’s secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $24. Without the proposed tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would have been $23.
A complete copy of the estimates of revenues and expenditures can be found on the Yuma County website at https://tinyurl.com/4nu4a33s, Yuma County Administration Building, 198 S. Main St., and at the following Yuma County Library locations: Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, 928-782-1871/TDD 928-373-6471; Somerton Library, 240 Canal St., Somerton, Voice and TDD 928-627-2149; Heritage Library, 350 3rd Ave., Yuma, 928-783-5415; Wellton Library, 28790 San Jose Ave., Wellton, 928-785-9575; Foothills Library, 13226 E. South Frontage Road, 928-342-1640; Dateland Library, Avenue 64E and Interstate 8 (Dateland Elementary School), 928-454-2242; San Luis Library, 1075 N. 6th Ave., 928-627-8344; and Roll Library, 5151 S. Avenue 39E (Mohawk Valley School), 928-785-370.