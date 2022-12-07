After two statewide contests triggered a recount, Yuma County election officials will start recounting local ballots for the attorney general and superintendent of public instruction on Thursday.
The results of the Nov. 8 general election were close enough in the two races to trigger an automatic recount of ballots cast. Arizona law requires automatic recounts of election contests if the final tally of votes between candidates is less than one-half of 1% of all votes cast in that contest.
The Yuma County Voter and Election Services Office will recount all 46,830 ballots cast here after the tabulators undergo an accuracy test scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday.
State law does not allow the county to post periodic or final recount results. Final recount results will be announced by the Maricopa Superior Court at the hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
For more information, call Yuma County Election Services at 928-373-1014.