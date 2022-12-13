The Yuma County Board of Supervisors agreed to pursue a lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in an effort to stop the Queen Creek Colorado River Water Transfer Project.
The supervisors unanimously approved an agreement with the Phoenix law firm of Clark Hill for representation in the lawsuit. The law firm estimates that the attorney’s fees will be between $346,500 and $437,250.
Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines made the motion to join the lawsuit and cap the county’s fees at $100,000. Supervisor Martin Porchas seconded the motion.
Along with other towns and cities along the Colorado River, both the Yuma City Council and Yuma County Board of Supervisors previously adopted resolutions expressing their objection to the water transfer of Colorado River water to central Arizona. Under the proposal, GSC Farm in La Paz County would sell 2,033 acre-feet per year of its fourth-priority Colorado River water entitlement to Queen Creek.
GSC, a subsidiary of Greenstone, a financial services firm, also owns thousands of acres of farmland in Yuma County. Opponents fear this would set a precedent that could negatively impact Yuma County and bring further declines in river flows, impacting the agricultural industry and the health of the river, which is already at an all-time low due to the drought.
Both resolutions urged the Secretary of the Interior to require Reclamation to fully comply with all federal environmental laws and require an environmental impact study to determine the impacts of a proposed transfer.
The Yuma resolution noted that if approved, the transfer will establish an “ominous” precedent for the diversion of the reserved water away from the Colorado River communities, “a significant loss to future generations of farmers and the river communities.”
The Yuma County resolution noted that water is “one of our most precious natural resources that is in jeopardy of being depleted if not managed adequately” and an “essential scarce resource necessary for the continued growth and economic development of On-River Communities.”
The county resolution also stated that “both Mohave and La Paz Counties have previously received disaster drought designations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and as water shortage ‘hot spots’ in a Reclamation report which serves to intensify the region’s level of concern.”
In September, the Arizona Department of Water Resources recommended that Reclamation approve the transfer of 1,078 acre-feet per year of GSC’s 2,083 acre-feet of water per year and that GSC retain 1,005 acre-feet per year for future use on the land.
GSC Farms filed the request in 2019. As part of the process, the ADWR held public hearings on the request in November 2019. In Yuma, 33 speakers, including many elected officials from cities and towns in Yuma County and the other river communities, expressed their opposition in a packed Yuma City Council Chambers.
In April, farmers, community leaders and members of the business community turned out for a water infrastructure roundtable in Somerton to urge U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly to continue protecting Yuma County’s water rights.
Kelly was not in attendance, but Porchas and State Rep. Brian Fernandez led the discussion. Much of the talk centered around the impact that selling or transferring local water rights to other areas would impact Yuma County. Porchas pointed out that without water, Yuma County wouldn’t exist, and that agriculture is the area’s No. 1 economy. Fernandez also noted that Yuma County is home to two military installations that require water.