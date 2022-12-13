The Yuma County Board of Supervisors agreed to pursue a lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in an effort to stop the Queen Creek Colorado River Water Transfer Project.

The supervisors unanimously approved an agreement with the Phoenix law firm of Clark Hill for representation in the lawsuit. The law firm estimates that the attorney’s fees will be between $346,500 and $437,250.

