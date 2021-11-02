Yuma County will likely start scheduling appointments to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 5-11 about midweek.
The Public Health Services District expects to receive a supply of the vaccine for kids early this week. The district also expects the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to greenlight the Pfizer shot for children Tuesday or Wednesday.
The recommendation for kids younger than 12 years old is for two shots three weeks apart at about a third of the adult dose, according to Diana Gomez, the county’s health director.
The vaccine has started shipping out and should soon be allocated to the district’s community partners as well, including pediatricians and healthcare providers who work with children.
“Once the decision is good, then we’ll be ready to go, and we’ll start scheduling those as well,” Gomez said.
In a Monday update to the Board of Supervisors, Gomez explained that boosters are now available for all three vaccines, including the Pfizer, Modern and Johnson & Johnson.
The Health District is providing COVID-19 vaccine clinics for eligible individuals Monday through Thursday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 pm throughout November. To make an appointment, call 928-317-4550.
Eligible individuals include those 65 years and older and those age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings, who have underlying medical conditions and who work or live in high-risk settings.
The CDC lists the following occupations as high-risk: first responders (EMS, health care workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff); education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers); food and agriculture workers; manufacturing workers; corrections workers; U.S. Postal Service workers; public transit workers; and grocery store workers.
In addition, the Health Department continues to host events throughout the community to make sure the vaccine is accessible and has been partnering with schools and agencies to provide vaccine clinics. For example, the department is collaborating with the agriculture industry to administer vaccines and boosters to agriculture workers.
“We just need someone to provide the venue, and we’ll show up,” Gomez said.
The health director also shared the latest vaccination rates for Yuma County: 60% of the population and 72% of those eligible, meaning those age 12 and older, have received the vaccine.
“That’s a pretty good rate,” Gomez said.
The rate is 26% for the 20-and-under age group. “That’s to be expected because we have a lot of kids in that age group,” she noted.
The rate is 62% for ages 21-34; 73% for ages 35-44; 79% for ages 45-54; 89% for ages 55-64;
and 75% for 65 and older.
“We are continuing to remind people that if you have questions or concerns about receiving the vaccine, please reach out to your healthcare provider,” Gomez said.
She pointed out hospitalizations to illustrate the effectiveness of the vaccine. According to the Yuma Regional Medical Center daily report, 40 of the 49 patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday morning had not been vaccinated.
“You see that big discrepancy of the people in the hospital,” Gomez noted.
Chairman Tony Reyes asked about the status of a van that the county purchased with grant funding about a year ago as part of the COVID-19 response.
“We were supposed to get that in time to roll it out hopefully by November, then it got delayed to January. And now we’re being told that it probably won’t get here until May or later,” Gomez replied.
Reyes noted that it might get here after the crisis is over. “Best laid plans,” Gomez quipped. However, she noted that the Health Department will still use the van whenever it arrives for vaccine and booster clinics.
“I know it’s not just you,” Reyes said, noting that the 30 new vehicles the county recently purchased from a Peoria dealership will take about 260 days to arrive. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a car chip shortage, resulting in vehicle delivery delays.
However, the purchase of eight trucks and vans approved by the supervisors on Monday should arrive sooner. Bill Alexander Ford of Yuma noted that delivery should take place in 120 to 150 days.
As part of the county’s Fleet Management Program, Public Works solicited bids for the replacement of about 50 vehicles for fiscal year 2021-22. The bid included a mix of sedans, trucks, SUVs and vans, including necessary upfitting. Bill Alexander Ford was the low bidder, with a price tag of $280,631, on eight of the replacement vehicles.
The vehicles being replaced range in age from eight to 20 years old and will be distributed among the following departments: Adult Probation, Health District, Constable, Public Fiduciary, Library and Facilities Management.