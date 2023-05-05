Yuma County will be using a state prison inmate labor force to support maintenance of county roadways, retention basin and landscape as well as repair and maintain county vehicles for at least five years.
The Board of Supervisors approved a contract with the Arizona Department of Corrections that permits the state agency to provide the county’s Department of Public Works with a labor force. State law allows counties to use inmates through agreements.
Public Works anticipates using eight to 12 inmates on a regular basis and will pay 50 cents per hour for each inmate. Public Works will also pay for one corrections officer at a rate of $30.77 per hour, including overtime approved by Public Works, to transport and oversee inmates.
In addition, Public Works will provide staff to train and supervise inmates at the designated work sites. The county will also supply a vehicle to transport inmates between the Arizona State Prison Complex Yuma and the work
Acting as the Yuma County Housing Governing Board, the supervisors, along with board member Virginia Garcia, conducted a hearing to receive public comment on the Yuma County Housing Department Public Housing Agency Annual Plan, Family Self-Sufficiency Program Action Plan, Section 8 Administration Plan and Low Rent Public Housing Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy (ACOP).
In compliance with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Housing Department made revisions to its fiscal year 2023 Public Housing Annual Plan and Section 8 Plan. These amended plans were available for public review, and the supervisors held the hearing on April 17 to review and discuss these plans.
Housing Director Jesus Roldan was present to answer questions. However, no members of the public asked to address the plans. With no further discussion, the supervisors adopted a resolution approving submission of the plans to HUD.
The county amended the ACOP to include the most recent federal regulations for the three county housing developments: Valley Vista Apartments, 2050 W. Main St., Somerton; Moctezuma Apartments, 345 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis; and Pecan Shadows Apartments, 2650 W 3rd St., Yuma.
The Section 8 Administrative Plan for the Voucher Program was also amended to comply with the most recent federal regulations.
Through a resolution in February, the Housing Board approved the amended ACOP, Section 8 Administrative Plan for the Housing Choice Voucher program, the Public Housing Agency Annual Plan for Fiscal Year 2023 and related certifications and agreements with HUD.
The Annual Plan provides details about the agency’s immediate operations, program participants, programs and services for the upcoming fiscal year.