Yuma County will be using a state prison inmate labor force to support maintenance of county roadways, retention basin and landscape as well as repair and maintain county vehicles for at least five years.

The Board of Supervisors approved a contract with the Arizona Department of Corrections that permits the state agency to provide the county’s Department of Public Works with a labor force. State law allows counties to use inmates through agreements.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you