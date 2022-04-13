Yuma County: Use extra caution around construction crews

This week Yuma County is participating in National Work Zone Awareness Week, an annual spring campaign held at the start of construction season to encourage safe driving through road work zones.
As part of the campaign, the Public Works Department will hold a series of activities this week that are open to the public. Check out the accompanying list of activities to take place on Wednesday and Thursday.
The key message is for drivers to use extra caution in work zones.
In a news release, the county noted that more drivers and passengers are affected by work zone injuries and fatalities than workers. Nationally, work zone crashes occur at an average of one per every 5.8 minutes.
The county cited the top three causes as following too closely, inattentive and/or distracted driving and excessive speed.
Improved roads and new construction are often welcome additions to a community, but it’s not always possible to completely close a street or highway to vehicles or pedestrians when construction or repair work is being performed. When this is the case, roads that drivers are used to traveling on temporarily become work zones.
These zones then become among the most dangerous places due to altered traffic patterns, poor visibility and other hazards and distractions.
“Roadside flaggers do their best to direct motorists and other road users around the work zone while keeping everybody safe. But even the best preparation doesn’t always prevent collisions or other work zone incidents,” the county noted.
Reduced speeds and long wait times and confusing traffic flow mean other drivers are likely to be distracted, frustrated or aggressive.
In addition, visibility may be impaired due to construction equipment or road features such as hills or curves.
“In short, work zones can be confusing–and dangerous– places for the average motorist. And drivers and passengers are actually more likely to be killed or injured in a work zone than workers are,” the county stated.
According to the Federal Highway Administration, between 2018 and 2019, fatal crashes in work zones increased by 11% despite a 2% decrease in crashes outside of work zones. The majority of these work zone fatalities were due to rear-end collisions.
NATIONAL WORK ZONE AWARENESS WEEK
Activities at Yuma County Public Works, EOC Training Room, 4343 S. Avenue 5½E
WEDNESDAY/WEAR
ORANGE DAY:
• 6:45-7 a.m.: Introduction from Joe Escalante and Billy Fiser from Yuma County Public Works
• 7-7:50 a.m.: Mike Morris from Yuma Proving Ground giving a class on heat safety
• 8-8:15 a.m.: Speaker Darren Simmons, a member of the Board of Supervisors
• 8:20-8:45 a.m.: Two-way radio training by Tony Badilla, director of emergency management
• 8:45-9:30 a.m.: Robert Stolz of the Arizona Department of Transportation, Sgt. Brian Turner of the Arizona Department of Public Safety and an unidentified speaker from the Yuma Police Department on work zone and road safety
• 9:30-9:40 a.m.: Santos Guerrero of Yuma County Public Works
• 9:40-10:30 a.m.: Santos Vega from Trafficade Work Zone refresher and set up
• 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.: Media spot with KECY TV covering a mock accident in a work zone (YFD/Rural Metro/LEO). Kids displaying work zone signs.
THURSDAY: Moment of silence at tailgate meeting
For more information, call Public Works at 928-341-2500.