A Yuma man has received one of the highest honors in Arizona: induction into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame.
Former American Legion Post 19 Commander Herschel E. “Pat” Patterson was selected as part of the 2021 Class of inductees.
The induction ceremony was held on Oct. 15 at the Talking Stick Resort Conference Center in Scottsdale, with the 86-year-old Patterson, along with the other 15 inductees, receiving a hall-of-fame medal.
His name will now also be added to the AVHOF wall at the Arizona State Museum.
Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kimberly Kahl said being selected wasn’t just about being a veteran, it is also about community service, which Patterson exemplifies.
“It’s a huge deal,” Kahl said. “(Patterson) has done so much for the Yuma community so it was a great honor for him to be recognized.”
Born in Evansville, Indiana in 1935, Patterson served several tours overseas as a Senior Radio Interception Technician while serving in the U.S. Air Force.
After retiring from his supervisor position at Consolidated Rail Corporation (CONRAIL) in Detroit, Michigan, Patterson relocated to Yuma, where he became a key member of the American Legion and the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee.
Patterson has also logged thousands of volunteer hours over the decades serving the needs of Yuma County’s veterans, families and youth, while wearing many hats at American Legion Post 19.
In 2020, while serving as commander of American Legion Post 19, Patterson was recognized nationally for his efforts in establishing the new 55-member Yuma County Military Affairs Council.
Patterson was also recognized for his work with the Yuma Crossroads Mission’s Homeless Fund and the Yuma Food Bank donations program.
He is now the fifth Yuma resident to be inducted into the AVHOF joining previous inductees: Dean “Doc” Hager, Donald Eskam and Simon Martinez in 2018, 2016 inductee Robert Filbey and Robert “Bob” Sloncen in 2012.
Arizona’s Hall of Fame is one of only six veteran hall of fames in the United States. According to its website, the organization recognizes Arizona veterans for significant post-military contributions on a local, state, or national level. They are veterans who have honorably served their country through military service and who continued to serve and inspire their fellow man with their deeds and accomplishments throughout their life.
