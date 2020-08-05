Yuma County voters cast their ballots in the primary election held Tuesday. The primary election determines the candidates for each political party who will advance to the general election on Nov. 3.
As of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, election officials were reporting a voter turnout of 21.29%, with 20,406 ballots cast out of 95,855 registered voters.
Most of the Yuma County races were uncontested and will not face opponents until the general election.
Three municipalities in the county, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton, have open council seats this year.
San Luis has three open council seats with incumbents Maria Cecilia Cruz garnering 451 votes, or 13.62%; Matias Rosales got 667 votes, or 20.14%; and Gloria Torres nabbed 744 votes, or 22.47%.
Vying for a seat on the San Luis council were candidates Luis Cabrera, who received 735 votes, or 22.20%; Mark Concha received 213 votes, or 6.43%; Olivia Jenkins got 325 votes, or 9.82%; and Nydia Mendenhall received 176 votes, or 5.32%. Gary Snyder, a businessman and baseball promoter in the region, ran as a write-in.
According to early results, Torres, Cabrera and Matias were in the lead.
Somerton City Council also has three open seats, with incumbents Luis Galindo receiving 386 votes, or 21.52%; Martha García receiving 474 votes, or 26.42%; and Jesús Roldan getting 338 votes, or 18.84%. Also running for a seat were Daniel Flores, who got 326 votes, or 18.17%; and Daniel Paz, who got 270 votes, or 15.05%.
Early results showed Garcia, Galindo and Roldan in the lead.
In Wellton, two seats are up for grabs this year. According to preliminary results, incumbent Michelle Jones led with 230 votes, or 29.56%; followed by Sylvia Davidson with 212, or 27.25% votes; Travis Smith with 203 votes, or 26.09%; and Shantel Quinonez with 133 votes, or 17.10%.
Mayor Pro Tem Brian Claar did not seek reelection. “He has served well,” Mayor Cecilia McCollough said.