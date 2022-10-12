Yuma County voting machines tested, certified as accurate

With early voting starting today for the Nov. 8 general election, Yuma County Election Services reassured the Board of Supervisors that voting machines are accurate after having been tested.
The issue came up during an agenda item in which the supervisors were asked to approve the accuracy certification and appointment of election board workers and early ballot boards for the general election, which they did.
Chairman Tony Reyes asked what happens during the process of certifying the accuracy of the voting machines. Kika Guzman, the county’s election services coordinator, explained that the Secretary of State comes in and tests ballot machines to make sure that they’re tabulating correctly.
The ballots aren’t manually counted. Rather, Guzman noted, the secretary’s staffers have a set of results that they have already put through their machine. They run those same ballots through the Yuma County machines and then they compare them to the ones that they have already counted.
This accuracy check is done for every election, before early voting begins, Guzman said.
The issue of ballot drop box locations also came up again.
Community member Jennifer Mindock has repeatedly objected to election ballot boxes being placed inside libraries, citing concerns that this limits opportunities for voters to drop off their ballots. During Calls to the Public, she has asked the supervisors to “please put the drop boxes back outside of the libraries and give them 24/7 access.”
Reyes has also previously voiced concerns with a ballot drop box placed inside the San Luis Library, which closes Sundays and Mondays, leaving the area with no drop boxes for these days and potentially deterring voters from dropping off their ballots.
“That whole area was left with nowhere to deposit their ballots until the day of the election,” Reyes said, referring to the Aug. 2 primary election.
Reyes also noted that South County does not have home delivery or mail pickup by the U.S. Postal Service, further limiting options for voters.
County Recorder Richard Colwell explained that drop box locations had been discussed during a recent Elections Advisory Committee. One suggestion was to ask the libraries to leave their lobbies open during the 27-day early voting period or at least leave them open the night before the election.
“I met with the library director and their deputy director last week and posed those questions to her. She was not receptive to that. She didn’t want to leave that front door unlocked. She said she wouldn’t be able to set the alarm. She should be worried about people coming in there during the nighttime hours, staying in there,” Colwell said.
A third option discussed was using extra two ballot boxes that were not being used. “We decided to put another one outside the library in San Luis and outside the library in the Foothills. Those will be accessible 24/7,” Colwell said. “And the reason for that is those are where the big numbers come in, besides the city has one right here in front of the Recorder’s Office. If we have one in San Luis, the one in Foothills, We felt that was hopefully a good resolution to the problem, and they agreed to that.”
The original drop boxes are still available inside the five library branches. “We just added two more outside of the libraries so they’re accessible,” he reiterated.
He also noted that there was some discussion about moving the drop boxes to other locations besides the libraries, “but it makes it easier for us on Election Day when we go to retrieve the ballots if they’re both in the same location.”
Although ballots are not picked up daily, he added, “we pick them up on a regular basis during the early voting period.”
The drop boxes are monitored by cameras 24 hours a day, as required by state law.
Reyes seemed satisfied with the solution. “The question was accessibility, and I think you are addressing the question of accessibility by having something that is open 24 hours a day,” he said.
However, Mindock remained unconvinced. “Why aren’t we having them all outside?” she asked “Why in the world are we fixing something that was working so well?”
Reyes previously acknowledged that the ballot boxes had been placed inside the library due to safety concerns, but he questioned whether those concerns had to do with the ballots themselves. “I mean, did you get anybody like tearing up ballots or doing something to the ballot boxes?”
Elections Director Tiffany Anderson told the supervisors at that time that the former county recorder had made the decision. “There were substantiated concerns over both voter and observer safety when it came to our ballot drop boxes, and we felt that the best decision at this time was to move them inside the library where patrons could feel safe dropping those ballots off,” she said.
Beginning today, early ballots may be dropped off at any ballot drop boxes located throughout Yuma County. These include the Yuma County Recorder’s Office, 102 S. Main St.; Yuma County Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive; and library branches in the Foothills, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton.
The Recorder’s Office drop box is available 24 hours a day, as are those outside the libraries in the Foothills and San Luis. All other drop boxes are located inside the facilities and are available during business hours.
Registered voters may also vote early in person at the Recorder’s Office, 102 S. Main St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., through Friday, Nov. 4.