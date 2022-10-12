Yuma County voting machines tested, certified as accurate
A voter casts his early ballot in the Yuma County ballot drop box at the Foothills Branch Library, 13226 S. Frontage Road, in this 2020 file photo.

With early voting starting today for the Nov. 8 general election, Yuma County Election Services reassured the Board of Supervisors that voting machines are accurate after having been tested.

The issue came up during an agenda item in which the supervisors were asked to approve the accuracy certification and appointment of election board workers and early ballot boards for the general election, which they did.

